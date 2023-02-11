South Dakota Mines held a one-point advantage over UC Colorado Springs at halftime Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Hardrockers turned it on in the second half to run away from the Mountain Lions and secure a 78-67 road victory at the Gallogly Events Center.

Mines shot the lights out from 3 at 53.8% on 14 of 26 shooting. It finished the game 39.7% from the field on 25 of 63 shooting.

Kolton Frugoli led the way for Mines (8-16, 7-11 RMAC) with 21 points on 6 of 12 shooting and knocked down five 3s.

Alejandro Rama chimed in with 17 points and Kolten Mortensen added 14 points. Keagen Smith also finished in double figures with 12 points.

Mines returns to action Friday when it hosts Adams State at the King Center.

NO. 3 BLACK HILLS STATE 94, REGIS 82: The Yellow Jackets won their ninth straight game and remained unbeaten on the road as they downed the Rangers on Saturday in Denver.

BHSU shot 61.1% from the field and knocked down 13 of 27 3-pointers.

Joel Scott led the way for BHSU with 28 points on 11 of 12 shooting. The performance upped his career total to 2,165 points, 15 points away from Kim Templeton's all-time career scoring record.

P.J. Hayes recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 boards. Adam Moussa racked up 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steel. Matthew Ragsdale scored 14 points with three 3s and five assists. Caelin Hearne added 10 points.

BHSU returns to action at 7 p.m. Monday in another ranked matchup at No. 10 Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Women's Basketball

REGIS 67, BLACK HILLS STATE 53: A slow second quarter sunk the Yellow Jackets on Saturday at Regis Fieldhouse in Denver.

BHSU jumped out to a 22-14 lead after one quarter but trailed by five at the break after it managed just eight points in the second. Regis held on to secure the 14 point home victory.

BHSU (17-6, 12-5 RMAC) shot 37.1% from the field and 20% from 3 on 4 of 20 shooting.

Danica Kocer and Niki Van Wyk led the Yellow Jackets with 13 and 11 points, respectivley.

BHSU returns to action at 5 p.m. Monday at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

UC COLORADO SPRINGS 53, MINES 52: South Dakota Mines held a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter and a 10-point halftime advantage. But couldn't close it out Saturday at the Gallogly Events Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Hardrockers (3-21, 3-15 RMAC) shot 72.7% from 3 on 8 of 11 shooting and 41.5% from the field on 17 of 41 shooting. It marked their eighth straight loss.

Mines turned it over 18 times and UCCS scored 20 points off turnovers.

Madelyn Heiser led the Hardrockers with 23 points and Naomi Hidalgo added 11 points.

The Hardrockers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday as they host Adams State at the King Center.