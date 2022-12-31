COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Mines men topple Adams State

The South Dakota Mines men dropped 55 points in the first half and cruised to a 91-81 victory over Adams State Saturday at Plachy Hall in Alamosa, Colorado.

Three players finished the game in double figures for the Hardrockers. Brevin Walter led the way with 26 points, while Alejandro Rama and Kolten Mortensen added 22 and 17 points, respectively.

In the opening half Mines set the tone by shooting 51.43% from the field (18 of 35), 58.82% from 3 (10 of 17) and 100% from the free throw line (9 of 9).

The Hardrockers shot 50% from 3 on the night as they knocked down 14 of 28 attempts from deep.

Mines (5-9, 4-4 RMAC) never trailed in the game and forced 21 Adams State (3-10, 1-6 RMAC) turnovers.

The Hardrockers return to action on Jan. 7 at Western Colorado.

Early deficit too much for Mines women to overcome

South Dakota Mines only trailed by two points after one quarter, but Adams State pushed its lead to 13 at halftime and never looked back.

The Grizzlies continued to surge in the second quarter and fended off a last ditch effort by the Hardrockers to secure a 78-64 victory Saturday at Plachy Hall in Alamosa, Colorado.

It marked the seventh-straight loss, all in RMAC play, for Mines (1-13, 1-7 RMAC).

Mines turned the ball over 21 times and surrendered 22 points off turnovers and 26 fastbreak points.

The Hardrockers shot 35.6% from the field on 21 of 59 shooting and made 10 of 24 3-pointers (41.7%).

Piper Bauer (20 points), Megan Alexander (12 points) and Madelyn Heiser (10 points) finished in double figures for Mines.

The Hardrockers return to action on Jan. 7 as they host Westminster at the King Center.