The third-ranked Black Hills State men cruised to a 100-69 road victory over UC Colorado Springs Friday night.

Adam Moussa finished the night with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to record the first triple-double in program history, since the Yellow Jackets moved into Division II.

Joel Scott and Matthew Ragsdale led the Jackets (21-1, 15-1 RMAC) with 18 points each.

BHSU shot 59.1% from the field, 55.2% from 3 and 100% from the free throw line in the lopsided victory.

The Yellow Jackets return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Regis in Denver.

Yellow Jackets women snap skid against Cougars

The Black Hills State women snapped a two-game skid with a 59-56 road victory over UC Colorado Springs on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets (17-5, 12-4 RMAC) entered the fourth quarter trailing the Mountain Lions by one, but outscored their opponent 20-16 in the final frame to pick up the win.

Niki Van Wyk led the way for BHSU with 20 points on 7 of 15 shooting and knocked down 5 of 11 3-pointers.

The Yellow Jackets shot 38.3% from the field and 29.2% from 3. Defensively they recorded six steals and blocked five shots.

BHSU returns to the floor at 3 p.m. Saturday at Regis in Denver.

Mines men roll Regis

The South Dakota Mines men jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead over Regis Friday in Denver and never looked back.

The Hardrockers cruised to an 86-76 road victory and snapped a six-game losing streak in the process.

Alejandro Rama and Brevin Walker led Mines (7-16, 6-11 RMAC) with 29 and 24 points, respectivley.

Mines shot 48.4% from the field and 35.7% from 3, with 10 made baskets from beyond the arch.

The Hardrockers return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday at UC Colorado Springs.

Rangers women prove too much for Hardrockers

The Regis women cruised to an 85-64 victory over South Dakota Mines Saturday in Denver.

The loss marked the seventh straight for Mines (2-20, 3-14 RMAC).

The Hardrockers shot 36.4% from the field and from 3 in the contest. Mines also finished the game with 15 turnovers.

Piper Bauer paced Mines with 21 points on 8 of 18 shooting and knocked down 5 of 12 3s. Naomi Hidalgo and Bailey Johnson added 11 and 10 points, respectivley.

Mines returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday as it travels to UC Colorado Springs.