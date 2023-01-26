COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Niki Van Wyk drops career-high as BHSU women grab 7th straight win

Niki Van Wyk scored a career-high 21 points as the Black Hills State women's basketball team overcame a second-quarter deficit to beat Colorado Christian 73-60 in RMAC action Thursday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Van Wyk, a senior out of Appleton, Wisconsin, went 5 of 12 from the floor and knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in 35 minutes on the floor, adding two steals and five rebounds. She also went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line.

Morgan Hammerbeck added 13 points for the Yellow Jackets (16-3, 11-2 RMAC), who picked up their seventh straight win, while Ellie Moore tallied 12 points and Danica Kocer chipped in 11. BHSU shot 45.1% from the floor, went 10 of 23 from 3-point range and knocked down 17 of 19 free throws.

Makenna Bodette paced the Cougars (8-12, 4-10 RMAC) with 17 points.

The Yellow Jackets host No. 22 Colorado Mines on Feb. 3.

BHSU men clobber CCU

All five Yellow Jackets starters finished in double figures as they raced out to a 44-14 halftime lead en route to an 80-51 win over Colorado Christian on Thursday in Spearfish.

Joel Scott finished with a game-high 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting for BHSU (18-1, 12-1 RMAC), while Caelin Hearne tallied 15 points, Matthew Ragsdale earned 14, PJ Hayes picked up 13 and Sindou Cisse chipped in 12, adding nine rebounds and five assists.

The No. 5 ranked Yellow Jackets, who will host No. 6 Colorado Mines on Feb. 3, shot 50.8%, went 11 of 32 from distance and converted 9 of 13 free-throw-attempts.