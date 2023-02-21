The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team scored 10 points off turnovers and 11 second-chance points in a 64-58 win over Chadron State on Tuesday evening at Chicoine Events Center in Chadron Nebraska.

Piper Bauer and Bailey Johnson played all 40 minutes, earning 20 and 17 points, respectively, for the Hardrockers (5-22, 5-16 RMAC). Bauer knocked down four 3-pointers, while Naomi Hidalgo tallied 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting and Sydnee Durtsche pulled down 12 rebounds.

SD Mines shot 41.7% from the floor, went 8 of 19 from 3-point range and converted 6 of 11 free-throw attempts.

Ashayla Powers picked up 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting for the Eagles (4-23, 4-17 RMAC), who scored 36 points in the paint at finished 42.6% from the floor, 3 of 15 from beyond the arc and 9 of 16 at the charity stripe. Allison Olsen chipped in nine points.

The Hardrockers, who have been eliminated from postseason contention, wrap up their season Saturday against Colorado Christian (10-16, 6-14 RMAC) in Lakewood, Colorado.

Men's Basketball

CHADRON STATE 85, SD MINES 76: The Hardrockers squandered a 14-point first-half lead in a loss to the Eagles on Tuesday night at Chicoine Events Center in Chadron, Nebraska.

SD Mines (9-18, 8-13 RMAC) led 31-17 with eight and a half minutes to play in the first half before it was outscored 22-13 before halftime and 46-32 in the second half by Chadron State (18-9, 15-6 RMAC).

Brevin Walter and Alejandro Rama each scored a game-high 24 points for the Hardrockers, while Walter picked up seven of his points at the free-throw line and dished out five assists. Keagan Smith added 15 points and Kolten Mortensen chipped in 11.

SD Mines shot 52.6%, including 62.1% in the first half, went 9 of 22 from 3-point range and converted 7 of 8 free-throw attempts.

Bryce Latimer poured in 43 points on 13 of 19 shooting and 13 of 14 free throws for the Eagles, while Isaiah Wyatt collected 15 points and Josh Robinson and Marcus Jefferson notched 11 points apiece.

Chadron State shot 50%, went 11 of 26 from the perimeter and sank 18 of 21 free throws.

The Hardrockers play Colorado Christian (9-17, 5-15) in their regular-season finale in Lakewood, Colorado.