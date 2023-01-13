 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Third-ranked BHSU men suffer first loss of season

  • Updated
  • 0
Joel Scott Dunk (copy)

Black Hills State forward Joel Scott dunks the ball during a Nov. 12 game against Oklahoma Christian at the Price Athletic Center in Edmond, Okla.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

Black Hills State's Joel Scott racked up 31 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough for third-ranked Yellow Jackets to remain unbeaten.

Colorado Mesa tallied 50 points in the paint and scored 11 points off 10 BHSU turnovers, to claim an 80-69 road win at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets (13-1, 7-1 RMAC) shot 41.9% from the field on 26 of 62 shooting and connected on just six of 29 3-point attempts at 20.7%.

Scott was the only BHSU player in double figures. Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa added eight and seven points, respectively.

Mesa (13-3, 8-2 RMAC) finished the night 50.8% from the field on 33 of 65 shooting and knocked down 5 of 22 3s at 22.7%.

BHSU returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday against Westminster College (Utah) at the Donald E. Young Center.

Yellow Jackets women outlast Mavericks

Black Hills State shot 40.7% from the field and 35.7% from the field in a 59-45 victory over Colorado Mesa Friday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Niki Van Wyk led the way for the Yellow Jackets (11-3, 6-2 RMAC) with 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting as the only BHSU player to reach double figures.

Kalla Bertram, Megan Engesser and Alessia Capley each added eight points.

BHSU outrebounded Mesa 43-37 and each team finished with four turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Westminster College (Utah) in Spearfish.

Second-half comeback leads Mines men past Westminster

Brevin Walter gave South Dakota Mines a one-point lead over Westminster with 11 seconds to play.

The Hardrockers defense stood strong on the ensuing possession and Kolton Frugoli secured a 71-68 Mines win at the free throw line Friday at the King Center.

Mines (6-10, 5-5 RMAC) outscored Westminster (5-11, 4-6 RMAC) by 11 points in the second half to secure its second straight victory.

Kolten Mortensen led the way for the Hardrockers with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting with five 3s. Walter (16 points), Alejandro Rama (14 points), Keagen Smith (12 points) and Frugoli (12 points) also finished in double figures.

Mines returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday against Colorado Mesa at the King Center.

Hardrockers women stun Griffins with fourth-quarter comeback

The South Dakota Mines women trailed Westminster by four entering the final period of play.

But the Hardrockers fought back to claim a 70-69 win over the Griffins Friday at the King Center.

Mines (3-13, 3-7 RMAC) shot 39.1% from the field on 25 of 64 shooting and 42.9% from 3 on 6 of 14 shooting.

Bailey Johnson and Piper Bauer led the way for the Hardrockers with 15 points each, while Savea Mansfield and Megan Alexander nabbed 10 points apiece.

Mines returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Colorado Mesa at the King Center.

