COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Third-ranked BHSU men suffer first loss of season

Black Hills State's Joel Scott racked up 31 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but it wasn't enough for third-ranked Yellow Jackets to remain unbeaten.

Colorado Mesa tallied 50 points in the paint and scored 11 points off 10 BHSU turnovers, to claim an 80-69 road win at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets (13-1, 7-1 RMAC) shot 41.9% from the field on 26 of 62 shooting and connected on just six of 29 3-point attempts at 20.7%.

Scott was the only BHSU player in double figures. Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa added eight and seven points, respectively.

Mesa (13-3, 8-2 RMAC) finished the night 50.8% from the field on 33 of 65 shooting and knocked down 5 of 22 3s at 22.7%.

BHSU returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday against Westminster College (Utah) at the Donald E. Young Center.

Yellow Jackets women outlast Mavericks

Black Hills State shot 40.7% from the field and 35.7% from the field in a 59-45 victory over Colorado Mesa Friday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Niki Van Wyk led the way for the Yellow Jackets (11-3, 6-2 RMAC) with 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting as the only BHSU player to reach double figures.

Kalla Bertram, Megan Engesser and Alessia Capley each added eight points.

BHSU outrebounded Mesa 43-37 and each team finished with four turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Westminster College (Utah) in Spearfish.

Second-half comeback leads Mines men past Westminster

Brevin Walter gave South Dakota Mines a one-point lead over Westminster with 11 seconds to play.

The Hardrockers defense stood strong on the ensuing possession and Kolton Frugoli secured a 71-68 Mines win at the free throw line Friday at the King Center.

Mines (6-10, 5-5 RMAC) outscored Westminster (5-11, 4-6 RMAC) by 11 points in the second half to secure its second straight victory.

Kolten Mortensen led the way for the Hardrockers with 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting with five 3s. Walter (16 points), Alejandro Rama (14 points), Keagen Smith (12 points) and Frugoli (12 points) also finished in double figures.

Mines returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday against Colorado Mesa at the King Center.

Hardrockers women stun Griffins with fourth-quarter comeback

The South Dakota Mines women trailed Westminster by four entering the final period of play.

But the Hardrockers fought back to claim a 70-69 win over the Griffins Friday at the King Center.

Mines (3-13, 3-7 RMAC) shot 39.1% from the field on 25 of 64 shooting and 42.9% from 3 on 6 of 14 shooting.

Bailey Johnson and Piper Bauer led the way for the Hardrockers with 15 points each, while Savea Mansfield and Megan Alexander nabbed 10 points apiece.

Mines returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Colorado Mesa at the King Center.