Black Hills State softball dropped a doubleheader against No. 12 Colorado Christian on Friday doubleheader in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Cougars defeated the Yellow Jackets 4-0 in Game 1 and 18-5 in Game 2.

BHSU (4-28, 4-28 RMAC) recorded a series-best five runs on seven hits in the second game after finding themselves on the wrong end of a no-hitter in the first matchup, for a second-straight game.

Game 1 (L, 4-0)

After a quiet first inning, CCU struck first with a two-run home run in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

While the Cougars' Kali Crandall held the Yellow Jacket bats quiet, Shayla Tuschen was also having a phenomenal game in the circle for the Yellow Jackets, only allowing two runs on three hits through four innings.

CCU would tack on two more in the bottom of the fifth using a pair of doubles and extend out to a 4-0 lead through five innings.

The Yellow Jackets had their first runner of the game reach base in the sixth on a Lily Simmons walk, but would go down in order after that to end the inning.

Tuschen went back out in the bottom half of the sixth and made quick work of the Cougars, sending them down 1-2-3 to keep it a 4-0 game.

CCU's Crandall did the same in the top of the seventh, though, to end the game and secure a no-hitter.

Game 2 (L, 18-5)

The Yellow Jackets broke out of their hitless spell early in Game 2, using three hits to take an early 3-0 lead behind a Haley RBI-double and Barner RBI-single in the first inning.

CCU answered with two runs in the bottom half to make it a 3-2 BHSU lead through one inning of play. But then a 12-run second for the Cougars put them on top 14-3.

BHSU added two more runs the rest of the game thanks to a Pauwels RBI groundout in the third and a Johnson RBI single in the fourth before falling to CCU 18-5.

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets return home for their first home series of the season against Chadron State starting at noon on Saturday.