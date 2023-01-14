Colorado Mesa sweeps SD Mines men, women

The red-hot Colorado Mesa men defeated South Dakota Mines 69-60 Saturday at the King Center.

The Mavericks (14-3, 9-2 RMAC) took a six-point lead into the halftime locker room and held on in the second half to secure the road win. It marked Mesa's ninth straight victory.

The Hardrockers (6-11, 5-6 RMAC) shot 42% from the field on 21-50 shooting and knocked down 11 of 23 3-pointers.

Mesa dominated the inside with 30 points in the paint, 12 second chance points and finished plus-nine on the boards.

Mines turned the ball over 19 times and surrendered 19 points off turnovers.

Brevin Walter and Alejandro Rama led the way for the Hardrockers with 20 and 18 points, respectively. Kolten Mortensen added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Blaise Threatt and Trevor Baskin led the way for Mesa with 19 and 12 points, respectivley.

The Hardrockers return to action next Friday at Colorado State Pueblo.

Mesa's second-half surge dooms Mines women

The South Dakota Mines women clung to a 38-31 halftime lead over Colorado Mesa, but the Mavericks caught fire in the second half.

Mesa cut its deficit to one at the end of the third quarter and went on to claim a 68-61 road victory Saturday at the King Center.

The Hardrockers (3-14, 3-8 RMAC) shot 30.8% from the field and 32% from 3 in the contest.

The Mavericks shot 44.4% from the field and only made 1 of 15 3-pointers.

Mesa outscored Mines 36-20 in the paint and outrebounded its opponent 37-30.

Madelyn Heiser led the Hardrockers with 15 points on 4 of 18 shooting and knocked down a pair of 3s.

Three Mavericks finished in double figures. Olivia Reed led all scorers with 23 points, while Kylie Kravig and Monica Brooks added 13 and 12 points, respectivley.

Mines returns to action next Friday against Colorado State Pueblo.