RODEO RAPID CITY

Colorado's Shali Lord claims barrel racing slack at Rodeo Rapid City

Shali Lord

Shali Lord won the PRCA Barrel Racing Slack on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with an impressive 13.22 ride. 

 Darsha Dodge, Journal staff

A Colorado lady moved atop the barrel racing leaderboard after the initial spin through the cans in a morning slack at Rodeo Rapid City on Wednesday.

Shali Lord, a Lamar, Colorado rancher and two-time National Finals qualifier, posted a 13.22-second run to edge out Buffalo, South Dakota's Jessica Routier (13.28) for the top time.

Jennifer Kalafatic (Caldwell, Idaho) had the third fastest run (13.39), followed by Melissa Brandt (13.43) and another South Dakota lady, Beresford native Cindy Baltezore, who had the fifth fastest time (13.44) of the 60-plus field in the tightly-contested morning event at Summit Arena.

Jessica Routier

Jessica Routier finished the PRCA Barrel Racing Slack event with a 13.28 on Wednesday, Feb. 1 during the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

So closely competitive were the trips through the cloverleaf pattern that three barrel racers, Carley Cervi (Roggen, Colorado), Madelyn Chambers and Sara Winkelman (Big Lake, Minnesota) shared the sixth spot with 13.52-second runs.

People are also reading…

Shali Lord’s return to South Dakota comes 13 months after the horse that propelled her early career was put down. The 30-year-old, named Slider, had been purchased from Kerbi Thief, formerly of Belle Fourche.

Lord, who raises performance horses in addition to a cattle operation with her husband, is looking to earn a return trip to the NFR, her last appearance coming in 2019.

Melissa Brandt

Melissa Brandt pushes her way to the finish line during PRCA Barrel Racing Slack at The Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Brandt finished with a 13.43. 

In addition to quality barrel racing horses, Lord and Buffalo’s Jessica Routier, a five-time NFR qualifier (2018-2022) share similar backgrounds. Routier and husband Riley operate a large cattle and horse operation in the Buffalo area.

Routier and her 12-year-old mare Missy had been on the rodeo trail in January, including trips to the National Western Stock Show in Denver and Fort Worth, Texas, looking to pad the purse toward earning a sixth consecutive trip to the NFR.  

South Dakota barrel racing legend Lisa Lockhart, a 16-time NFR qualifier, clipped a barrel, and the five-second penalty resulted in an 18.48-second time. Lockhart, who currently sits fourth in 2023 WPRA world standings, qualified for the Fort Worth semifinals last week, and following her Summit Arena appearance on Wednesday, will be making a quick return trip to Fort Worth for her semifinal appearance.

Team ropers are will be up in Thursday morning’s slack. Thursday evening (7:30 p.m.) will feature the first of four PRCA rodeo performances, with events continuing on Friday night (7:30 p.m.) and concluding with double performances on Saturday (1:30 and 7:30 p.m.).

