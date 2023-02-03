Coming into Friday night’s performance of Sutton Rodeo's PRCA Rodeo Rapid City, the numbers on the leaderboard clearly displayed that winning efforts were still to be had. Particularly at the rough stock end of Summit Arena.

While a couple of the timed event numbers were possible winning marks (tie-down and steer wrestling), the rough stock scores were average numbers at best, likely indicating that gold buckle winning trips and not yet left the chutes.

The rough stock boys met the challenge before the large Friday crowd as cowboys bucked their way to the top spot in all three disciplines.

Ty Harris, a 19-year-old bareback rider from Helena, starting the onslaught, vaulting to the bareback lead with an 82-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Hillbilly in the first event of the night.

“I saw him two weeks ago in Gillette and they were 82 points on him,” Harris said of his bucking horse that straightened out of the chute before swerving to the left toward the end of the 8-second ride.” I knew I had a good horse under me that you could be a lot of points on though I knew he was going to be a handful. I was pumped when I saw I drew him, I knew I had to get down here.”

Rapid City’s own Jade Blackwell followed suit moving to the top of the saddle bronc leaderboard. Matched up with Burch Rodeos Little Lunatic out of the legendary Lunatic Fringe line, with an 83.5-point ride.

“He’s a nice little horse from Burch’s. I’d seen him once last summer and knew he would be a good ride,” said a rather subdued Blackwell, who earlier in the day had attended the funeral of the daughter of a good friend. “That was for Remi Brunson tonight, and I’m glad it worked out.”

And another South Dakota cowboy, Chance Schott, a young bull rider phenom out of McLaughlin, completed the rough stock stampede to the top of the leaderboard, fashioning an 87.5-point ride. Schott had One Chance to do, an aptly named bucking bull out of the Sutton Rodeo’s string.

Schott completed a sweep of Rodeo Rapid City bull riding events, having won the Xtreme Broncs event a week ago Friday, and came to Rapid after qualifying for the prestigious Forth Worth Rodeo final on Thursday night and is currently No. 4 in PRCA world standings.

“I’m feeling really good,” Schott said. “I’ve taking a new approach this year. I’m better physically prepared and my mental game has gone through the roof. I’m feeling good and thinking this is my year.”

Nor does Schott mind the three trips back-and-forth trips made from South Dakota to Fort Worth over the last three weeks.

“I just got here, and just walking over here I ran into 20-somthing people from the home state whether it was friend's or my friend’s family that had driven three hours just to come and watch,” Schott added. “Rapid City is a great place to come back to. I’ve rodeoed here most of my life before pro rodeo and I think this is a good place to be.”

Nineteen-year-old Jestyn Woodward of Custer, another young South Dakota bull rider having an excellent rookie season, was out Friday night as well, and after completing a whirlwind trip to Forth Worth, was back as well to compete in the semifinals (qualified and is back for the finale tomorrow).

“I was supposed to fly out Thursday morning to Fort Worth but I got an email Wednesday night saying that my flight was cancelled,” Woodward said. “So I had to jump in the car right then and drive down, ride in my perf last night and then drive straight back here and go back to Fort Worth tomorrow.”

Weariness might have been a factor as Woodward came up empty on Friday night, failing to cover a Sutton Rodeo bucking bull.

There was one change at the timed event end of Summit Arena on Friday night. Barrel racers Bobbi Olson (Sheyenne, North Dakota) turned in a 13.08-second spin through the cloverleaf edging St. Onge cowgirl Taylor Hanson (13.16), who had vaulted to the lead a minute earlier.

Rodeo Rapid City concludes on Saturday with two performances, a 1:30 p.m. matinee and the 7:30 p.m. finale.