The crowd at the Sunday night performance of Belle Fourche’s Black Hills Roundup Rodeo, the reigning PRCA Medium Rodeo of the Year, was treated to a couple of South Dakota favorites; the saddle bronc riding event and an appearance by local favorite, Cole Elshere of Faith, one of the state’s top bronc riders.

The featured combination was a winning one as well as Elshere, a four-time NFR qualifier, spurred Powder River’s 38 Special to 84 points and a share of the top spot on the leaderboard, along with Cort Sheer, another multi-NFR qualifier, and his winning effort on Saturday night.

“I didn’t know the horse and hadn’t seen him much myself but I talked to a lot of guys and they said he was a real nice one and was a horse I was looking forward to getting on this week,” Elshere said. “This is a great arena and I’ve had a lot of fun there in Belle with a lot of great horses over the years. In high school, I was able to team rope and bulldog there as well so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Earlier in the day, the ladies had center stage at the Roundup Rodeo grounds in a Sunday morning slack featuring 235 of the WPRA’s best barrel racers and breakaway ropers running the cloverleaf or roping fast running calves.

The large contingent of barrel racers included the top three ladies in the 2023 WPRA standings and seven ladies currently among the top 15, and a couple of South Dakota’s outstanding riders, Jessica Routier (Buffalo) and Summer Kosel (Glenham).

Despite the impressive field, Fonda Melby, a Backus, Minnesota veterinarian who currently sits 73rd in world standings, posted the fastest time of the morning, stopping the clock in 17.22 seconds.

In addition to her veterinary business, Melby also operates a horse breeding and folding operation, which doesn’t allow a lot of travel and barrel racing during spring months.

“We pretty much take off three or four months in the spring for our work,” Melby said. “The 20th of June is the end of that work and then we go out to circuit rodeos again. We were in Mandan last night and will be in Mobridge tonight.”

Melby credited a fast horse and good ground for her event leading run.

“My horse (RF Back for the Cash, better known as Heatwave) is a seven-year-old stallion. He’s very, very fast but not he’s not always consistent with how he works. Whenever he puts it all together, I know he’s going to be fast enough to win, but it’s not always going to be consistent on every run.

"His speed sometimes gets the best of him and he gets a little long around the turns. Also, I was thankful to be at the end of slack where a lot of the horses had already got through the hard pan allowing us a better chance for a better outcome.”

Melby and Heatwave’s run barely nipped Dublin, Texas cowgirl Kassie Mowry, the second ranked barrel racer in WPRA Pro world standings, who recorded a 17.26-second time.

Jessica Routier’s 17.68-second run will leave the Buffalo woman out of the money, thus not improving her current 20th spot in world standings. Nonetheless, Routier, a five-time NFR qualifier (2018-22), shares ranching and raising five children on a 10,000-acre ranch in Harding County with husband Riley, and is hoping that the run of Badlands Circuit rodeos taking place over the Fourth of July run will prove more beneficial.

“We went south in the winter for a little bit and then we were home April and May and last week, was when we kind of got going again,” Routier said. “Now, we will stick to our circuit mostly for the Fourth of July run and then will be in Calgary on the seventh. This season is pretty similar to last year when I don’t think I was in the top 15 until Cheyenne at the end of July, so, yes, I’m comfortable with where we are and if all goes well will be able to move up again.”

Summer Kosel (10th in world standings) had one of those days, tipping a barrel and posting a 22.80-second run.

Another Dublin, Texas cowgirl, Kelsie Domer (fifth in world) jumped to the top of the Black Hills Roundup leaderboard in breakaway roping via a Roundup Grounds arena record, a lighting quick 1.7-second roping effort in the Sunday morning slack. Sarah Angelone (Lipan, Texas) also broke the two-minute barrier with a 1.90-second run.

Emilee Pauley of Wall had the quickest roping of area contestants with a fourth-place 2.10-second effort.

Roy Lee, a 26-year-old tie-down roper from Marshall, Missouri joined Cole Elshere with a top-of-the-leaderboard event effort in the night performance with a catch and wrap of his calf in 9.4 seconds.

And in bareback, on a night when the rodeo judges were tight with points, Mason Clements spurred his bucking horse to an 80.5-point ride that placed the Spanish Fork, Utah cowboy in a tie for second through two performances.

Leaderboards remained unchanged in other events, though, as Pierre’s Kade Kinsella's 5.9-second bulldogging effort did move into the third spot in the big board.

And, for the second consecutive night, a rank pen of bucking bulls kept the slate clean with nary an eight-second ride yet recorded through two performances.

The Black Hills Roundup continues on Monday with timed event slack at 8 a.m. and the third rodeo performance (Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night) at 7 p.m.