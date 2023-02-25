Custer opened the Class B state wrestling duals championships with a lopsided victory over Parker Saturday morning at Summit Arena.

The Wildcats dropped their second dual against eventual-champion Canton, but rebounded to nab a 57-24 victory over McCook Central/Montrose.

The victory over the MCM secured a third-place title for Custer in its first-ever appearance in the duals tournament.

“They’re an amazing group of kids,” Wildcats coach Jared Webster said. “I couldn't be prouder of this tight-knit group we've had. It took a team effort. They had goals this year and every one of them stepped up and contributed.”

Webster said the third-place finish resulted from a complete effort by every Custer wrestler, even the junior varsity squad.

He also made sure to credit the Wildcat coaches in the youth program and his assistants for developing a solid group of grapplers.

But the biggest impact for Custer this season came from its five seniors, Connor Adams, Grady Lehrkamp, Weston Woodward, Landon Woodward and Jonathan Lewis.

Lewis said he hopes that the legacy of that group carries on next season with a talented group of returners.

“They're going to want to step it up and try to have a bigger impact than us,” the 160-pounder said. “I think we set the bar pretty high though.”

In Class A action, Sturgis Brown fought hard despite a tough day of injuries.

The Scoopers lost wrestlers at 106, 113, 132 and 195 pounds throughout the course of the day, but still managed a fourth-place finish to match its place in the individual team standings.

“We knew the third-place dual was going to be a tough one,” Scoopers head coach Mike Abell said. “We had a tough day of injuries. I've never experienced an injury-filled day like that in my 20 year career.”

Sturgis opened the competition with a 31-27 victory over Harrisburg before eventual-champion Pierre T.F. Riggs defeated the Scoopers 54-18 and sent them to the consolation bracket.

Sturgis fought hard against Watertown but fell 42-33 to claim fourth in the competition.

The Scoopers said goodbye to four seniors, Korbin Bunch, Thayne Elshere, Quintin Longanecker and Reese Jacobs after their final dual.

“It's always sad to see your seniors go,” Abell said. “It was a small group but a great group of kids.”

Class B Final Results

1. Canton

2. Bon Homme/Avon

3. Custer

4. McCook Central/Montrose

5. Parker

6. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

Class A Final Results

1. Pierre T.F. Riggs

2. Brandon Valley

3. Watertown

4. Sturgis

5. Harrisburg

6. Aberdeen Central