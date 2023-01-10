Custer girls prove tough challenge for STM in loss to Cavaliers

CUSTER — The Custer girls basketball team gave No. 3 St. Thomas More fits through three quarters with their defense Tuesday night, keeping their Black Hills Conference foe from pulling away for an easy victory.

And in the third quarter, the Wildcats came alive on offense to cut a 12-point deficit down to three and had a chance to tie the game with a handful of Cavalier starters on the bench due to foul trouble and injuries.

STM’s reserves helped get the job done, however, maintaining their lead through the rest of the period. Starters came back on the floor in the fourth and closed out a 51-26 victory with an 18-0 run, holding Custer to just four points in the final 11 minutes of regulation.

“There’s no doubt they played good defense. I thought when they ran their plays, they executed,” Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said of the Wildcats. “They ran hard, they did all the little things that make it hard for a team to defend, so I was impressed with how well they ran their stuff.”

Reese Ross battled physical interior defense, getting triple and even quadruple-team under the boards. She finished with a game-high 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Jada Mollman and Sloane Seszler tallied six points apiece for STM (7-2).

“It was an adjustment for everyone, and I think it was a great opportunity for other girls to step up,” Ross said of Custer’s defense. “Sloane (Keszler) played an amazing game, and it’s a nice confidence-booster going into West Central and Flandreau in our next two games.”

Allyson Cass paced Custer (7-2) with 12 points and added three steals, while Bailey Cass chipped in six points.

“When we were running the offense and kids were looking to attack, things were working. When we played back on our heels, we struggled a bit offensively,” Wildcats head coach Tobey Cas said. “Defensively they played pretty well. We came back in the third there, but just a couple missed shots there. It maybe could’ve turned into a different game there, but that’s how the ball bounces sometimes.”

After a slow start from St. Thomas More, not registering its first field goal for the first three and a half minutes of the contest, Ross and company started heating up. The University of Utah commit led a 12-0 run to help give her squad a 10-point lead, 18-8, more than midway through the second quarter.

Ross ended the first half with 17 points, single-handedly outscoring Custer, which trailed 23-13 at the break.

After Ross picked up her third and fourth fouls less than four minutes into the second half, and starter Scarlet Grimshaw on the sideline with an injury, it opened the door for the Wildcats, who strung together nine straight points to slice their double-digit to three, 25-22, with 3:18 to play in the third quarter.

Allyson Cass knocked down a 3-pointer on the run and took advantage of a technical foul called on Cavaliers point guard Gabby Robbins by converting both shots at the free-throw line.

With Ross, Grimshaw and Robbins out, Kandolin sent out underclassmen Madison Boyum, Riley Gylten and Megan Lee to hold down the fort, and that they did. Gylten, a freshman, hit a big 3, Keszler, a sophomore tallied a midrange jump shot and Boyum scored a bucket in the paint as STM stretched its lead back out to eight, 32-24, heading into the fourth quarter.

“We’re going to need that,” Kandolin said of his backups on the floor. “We’re only an injury or two away from being a very average team, and the ability to get some of them in and get them game experience, confidence, that’s going to be crucial, possibly, down the road.”

Ross, who went scoreless in the third, re-entered the contest and eclipsed 20 points for the evening, while Makenna Jacobson sank a 3, Robbins laid in a transition bucket off a pass from Ross and the Cavaliers outscored the Wildcats 19-2 in the final frame, finally pulling away.

“We tell them all the time they can play with anyone, sometimes I question whether they believe me all the time, but I’m hoping tonight showed it to them,” Tobey Cass said. “A couple shots either way and we could’ve had the lead there in the third, but sometimes it’s a mental game. That’s what we’ve got to work on a little bit.”

St. Thomas More is back in action Friday at West Central, while Custer hosts No. 5 Red Cloud.