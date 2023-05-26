Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — Ciana Stiefel needed only one vault to win her first state championship Friday morning, but it was on her vaults that followed that spectators at Howard Wood Field stopped and took notice.

After clearing 11 feet, 6 inches with the rest of the field eliminated, the Custer sophomore captured her maiden title on Day 2 of the South Dakota high school state track and field meet. She returned to the runway and sailed over the bar sitting as high as 12 feet, 8 inches, smashing the Class A meet record and setting a new personal best by an inch.

Stiefel said she wasn’t focused on breaking records, but simply getting herself over the bar, no matter where it was.

“I was more set on just pushing myself and going over. I wasn’t trying to pay attention to exactly what height I was at, just vaulting and clearing,” she said. “It was pretty cool. It was kind of unexpected that I’d be here at the end of the year, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Stiefel began pole vaulting in 2022 and has since increased her top marks dramatically over the last year. Not only did she finish first in Class A, she earned gold medal honors as the top girls pole vaulter in the state across all three classes as West River athletes (Spearfish’s Gretchen Adamski and Kadoka Area’s Gracie Eisenbraun) swept the event at this week’s state meet.

“She loves jumping here. It’s always exciting to see her realize what she’s capable of,” Custer pole vault coach Peter Johncour said. “There are some really good jumpers coming up through that are going to keep her motivated to keep jumping higher and higher, but hopefully she hangs onto this one for a while. I have a feeling she’s going to break it a couple more times.”

After clearing 11-6, Stiefel cruised over 12 feet even on her first attempt, but then ran into some trouble at 12-8, trying to beat her previous PR of 12-7 she set at the same venue May 6 at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. After two failed attempts, she reached it on her final try, cracking a big smile before she hit the mat.

“I knew I had to make some changes, because the first two attempts were not very good,”she said. “I fixed it and made it, so I was pretty happy.”

Stiefel hopped back on the runway to go for 13 feet even, trying to break the meet record across all three classes of 12-10, set by Watertown’s Leslie Brost in 2008, but she couldn’t quite get her legs over the bar.

Stiefel still has two more years left in high school, however.

“She’s competitive. That’s all it comes down to, and she wants to do the best that can each time, and fortunately for us she keeps jumping a PR, so now she’s got a new height that she’s got to achieve in order to do her best and get her best height ever,” Johncour said. “It’s just going to snowball on her and she’s just going to keep going higher and higher.”

Rapid City Christian’s Chase Maher defends pole vault state title in record-breaking performance

Chase Maher’s personal best in the pole vault came over a year ago before his first state championship at Howard Wood Field.

That is until Friday.

On South Dakota’s biggest stage, the Rapid City Christian junior launched himself over the bar at 15 feet, 7 inches, surpassing his PR by 7 inches and breaking the Class A meet record by a single inch, winning the state championship for the second straight year.

“It was awesome,” Maher said. “We had a rough start to this season, so I’m very excited just finally getting back on track.”

Maher failed to repeat his PR this season before Friday, reaching as high as 14-6, the height that won him the title last year, as snow and rain that swept over the Black Hills this spring caused several cancellations. He said he just needed the right environment to thrive.

“I’ve gotten way over 14-6 in practice before, so I was just waiting for good conditions and today was an awesome day,” he said. “Beautiful weather, it’s a huge blessing.”

Maher, who entered the event ranked second in Class A behind Madison’s Aaron Hawkes, who placed third last year at State, actually failed to clear the bar on his first two vaults of the day, at 13-6. He recovered, however, and put those shortcomings far behind him.

“I just asked my coach what to do,” he said. “And then he gave me some pointers and I did it, and it turned out O.K.”

A height of 15 feet was the mark that cut the field down to just two, Maher and Hawkes, who both knocked the bar off on their first two attempts. Maher, who owned the tiebreaker over Hawkes based on number of attempts from two previous heights, then cleared the bar on his final try while Hawkes couldn’t.

Hawkes stayed by Maher’s side as he continued to vault. When he cleared 15-7, Hawkes sprinted down the side of the runway and tackled Maher on the mat in celebration.

“We make good memories and I love being friends with all the competition,” Maher said. “It’s just awesome.”

Sawyer Clarkson breaks own meet record, wins back-to-back 3200 titles

Sawyer Clarkson is getting ready to take his talents to Division I Gonzaga this fall. But before he does, he had to put a capper on his Belle Fourche career this week at his final state track and field meet.

He dazzled once again on the rubber at Howard Wood Field, breaking his own meet record and winning his second straight 3200-meter state championship by nearly 10 seconds.

“It means a ton,” Clarkson said. “Four years of South Dakota high school running’s been amazing and it’s really sad to see it go, but I’m onto bigger and better things.”

Clarkson finished the race in 9 minutes, 17.27 seconds, topping his previous meet record of 9:24.35 he set last year.

“I’ve always struggled with defense in the 800 or going too slow in the 400 and stuff like that,” he said. “So I really made it a goal to get my legs met up in closing speeds for races, especially at state meets and big meets, and I know that’s going to be beneficial in college.”

Last year, Clarkson jumped out in front in the event and led the entire way to claim the title. This year he was a bit more strategic, sitting in seventh place after Lap 1 but moving into first by Lap 3. Joe Cross of Elk Point-Jefferson stayed hot on his heels for the next few laps before running out of gas on the final lap.

Hill City junior Luke Rupert placed third (9:35.54) and Belle Fourche junior Lane Krautschun finished fourth (9:40.13).

“I was talking with my mom, my coach, last night that if there was anyone in there that I was worried about, it was going to be Joe Cross or Lane Krautschun, my own teammate,” Clarkson said. “I was going to have to run a very good race to get by them.”

Other Class A state champions crowned on Day 2

Boys

800: Isaac Davelaar, Sioux Falls Christian - 1:51.11 (meet record)

Triple Jump: Jayden Munroe, Aberdeen Roncalli - 45 feet, 1.5 inches

Girls

3200: Isabelle Bloker, Sioux Valley - 10:50.65 (meet record)

800: Berkeley Engelland, Mount Vernon/Plankinton - 2:13.51

Discus: Gracelyn Leiseth, Hamlin - 169 feet, 11 inches (meet record)

High Jump: Ashlyn Koupal, Wagner - 5 feet, 6 inches