The Undefeated Dakota Valley boys basketball team upended Hot Springs’ Cinderella run Thursday afternoon.

The top-ranked Panthers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over the Bison and never looked back in the opening round of the Class A State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Dakota Valley extended its winning streak to 51 games with an 80-47 victory over No. 8 Hot Springs.

Hot Springs (19-5) returns to action in the consolation bracket against No. 4 Sioux Valley (21-3) at 11 a.m. MT Friday at the PREMIER Center.

The Panthers entered the tournament as perhaps the most prolific offense in the state and lived up to the hype. They shot 57.4% from the field on 35 of 61 shooting and knocked down 38.1% of its 3s on 8 of 21 shooting.

Hot Springs shot 32.6% from the field and 26.1% from 3 with 15 turnovers. Dakota Valley scored 22 points off turnovers.

Camron Maciejewski and Preston Iverson led the way for the Bison with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Braden Peterson and Aidyn Janis pitched in with eight points each off the bench.

Isaac Bruns led all scorers with 24 points on 11 of 17 shooting for the Panthers. Rady Rosenquist nabbed a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists. Sam Faldmo also finished in double figures with 10 points.

The Panthers out-rebounded the Bison 35-17 with 11 offensive boards and totaled 52 points in the paint.

Dakota Valley jumped out to an 11-3 lead before Hot Springs pushed back and cut its deficit to two with three and a half minutes left in the first period. The Panthers started to pull away down the stretch and held a 21-14 lead after one.

Dakota Valley started the second on a 9-0 run in under two and a half minutes and pushed its lead to 16 with 5:31 left in the opening half. Hot Springs managed just two field goals in the period and trailed 41-21 at the break.

The Panthers kept up the momentum in the third and started the quarter on an 11-0 run to initiate a running clock, up 31 with 5:14 left. Dakota Valley surrendered three field goals in the frame and led 68-28 entering the final period of play.

The Panthers took their foot off the gas in the fourth and cruised to 33-point victory. Dakota Valley returns to action at 5 p.m. MT Friday against No. 5 Hamlin (20-3) in the state semifinals.