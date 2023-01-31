Douglas boys quiet Custer with late run; Wildcat girls hold off Patriots

BOX ELDER — The Custer boys took a 12-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter and looked poised to cruise to a lopsided victory Tuesday at Whitehead Auditorium.

Douglas changed its strategy defensively though and sparked a comeback in the game’s final minutes.

The Patriots held the Wildcats to three made field goals and outscored their opponent 25-10 in the fourth to flip the script.

Douglas tied the game with three minutes, 38 seconds to play and closed the game on an 8-2 run to secure a thrilling 62-58 home victory.

“The boys didn't quit,” Douglas head coach Travis Miller said. “They kept on playing even though some teams would maybe fold after a bad third quarter. But they kept on battling.”

The Patriots (3-10) have now won two of their last three games, while the Wildcats (5-8) have lost six of their last seven.

“They just didn't give up,” Custer coach Paul Kelley said of Douglas. “They just kept battling and we didn't execute on the offensive end like we did in the third quarter. You put those two things together and that's why they walk away with a four-point win.”

Custer travels to Hot Springs for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Case Auditorium.

Three players finished in double figures for the Patriots. Landon Cast led the way with 18 points and knocked down four threes. Andrew Divis and Jason Fisher added 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Cast said ball movement was the key to the team’s offensive success, particularly in the fourth quarter. Douglas knocked down seven 3s in the game.

“This will 100% be a big motivation game for us,” Cast said. “It will help us down the rest of the schedule as we see what we can do with our team.”

Kyle Virtue led Custer with 24 points and Kincade Lehman added 14 points.

The two squads battled in the quarter. Douglas led by five with two and a half minutes left in the period before Custer closed with four-straight points to trim its deficit to 13-12 after one.

The Wildcats went on another quarter-ending run in the second as it rattled off six-straight points to take a 27-26 lead into halftime.

It was all Custer in the third. The Wildcats mounted a 12-2 run in the final 2:25 of the frame to take a 48-37 lead into the final quarter.

Douglas upped the defensive intensity in the final eight minutes and held Custer to three made field goals to secure a four-point home win.

The Patriots host Brookings at 4 p.m. Saturday at Whitehead Auditorium.

Wildcat girls hold off Patriots

BOX ELDER — The Douglas and Custer girls entered their respective locker rooms in a dead heat at 20-20 Tuesday at Whitehead Auditorium.

The Wildcats roared in front by 11 at the end of the third and held on for a 49-40 road victory.

“We've been just trying to kind of find it again,” Custer coach Tobey Cass said. “We had a little bit of a slump but I think they're hopefully coming out of it.”

Custer improved to 10-5, while Douglas fell to 1-12.

Douglas did not retread in the final frame despite falling behind by as many as 13 halfway through the period. The Patriots closed the game on a 14-6 run but ultimately ran out of time.

“They responded in that fourth quarter,” Douglas coach Mike Clark said. “They played really well. We executed some things that we haven't done yet and they did a really good job.”

Alice Sedlacek led the way for the Wildcats with 16 points and Allyson Cass added nine before she fouled out in the fourth.

“When our guards aren't having as much success, it gives the post time to shine,” Sedlacek said. “Today maybe our guards weren't shooting as well so I know I had to step up for us to win the game.”

Keana Walton led Douglas with 11 points.

The Patriots return to action Friday as they host Brookings at Whitehead Auditorium.

Custer travels to Hot Springs for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Case Auditorium.