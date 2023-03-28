Douglas High School named Joshua Haaland as its next activities director, Douglas School District communications coordinator Katy Urban announced Tuesday morning in a release.

The South Dakota native will take over for the school's current AD Naomi Hatfield, who has served in the Douglas School District for the last 20 years.

Haaland's contract begins on July 1.

“We are excited to have Josh Haaland join the Patriot family," Douglas superintendent Kevin Case said. "He brings a wide range of experiences with him and his skillset is congruent with our district’s strategic direction, expectations and overall direction for our activities programs."

Haaland, a University of South Dakota graduate, has served as the activities director for the Miller School District for the past three years. He boasts more than five years of experience working in the classroom and in a variety of school-sponsored activities.

At Miller he has served as head boys' basketball coach for three years, assistant football coach for two years and head girls' track coach for one year.

“His leadership style, student-centered philosophy, contagious excitement and support for all student activities will only enhance our current programs," Case said. "Mr. Haaland will be an asset in maintaining our rich and successful tradition of providing a high level of extra-curricular activities for our students and community."