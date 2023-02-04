Shorty Garrett and South Point, a couple of South Dakota standout rodeo athletes, did an encore on Saturday night’s final performance of the 2023 edition of Sutton Rodeo’s Rodeo Rapid City.

Garrett, a 30-year-old rancher from Eagle Butte, climbed aboard Sutton Rodeo’s legendary bucking horse, South Point, and the duo bucked their way to the saddle bronc gold buckle with a classy 89.5-point trip.

A déjà vu experience, as it were, as Garrett and South Point paired up for a Barnett Arena record 90.5-point ride in winning the 2020 Rodeo Rapid City title.

The pairing was the second-ever for rider and bucking horse. An understandably much appreciated redo, according to Garrett, a National Finals qualifier in 2020.

“I was saying at the bronc match (Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Broncs, last Friday) that I think I will get 747 (South Point's brand) by my name next Saturday,” Garrett said. “And I’ll be darned if it didn’t work out. I found out my draw on Tuesday, and it was great news.”

Poetry in motion, saddle bronc riding style.

“A dang nice horse, and you just don’t want to stub your toe,” Garrett said. “And doing it in Rapid City is special with a lot of family and friends here all wanting me to do well.”

There are no shortcuts to success for professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls. Earning a paycheck depends upon dedication, long practice hours and entry fees paid. The final two performances were the last chance for the competitors to see if their commitment to excellence would translate into a nice payout when Summit Arena went dark Saturday night.

In addition to Shorty Garrett, a trio of other rodeo athletes, including another South Dakota man, aced the Rodeo Rapid City challenge, closing out the rodeo with winning efforts.

Tanner Aus, a Granite Falls, Minnesota man, earned the bareback top prize as the seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier spurred Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Hot Mocha for 88 points.

“I knew that was a great chance here. I saw videos, and my traveling partner, Ty Breuer, has been on him before for a great score,” Aus said. “I was hoping she would live up to it and it was awesome. She did what I hoped she would do.”

No. 8 in the world in 2022, Aus started the season slowly before a recent change of fortune.

“I took a little break after the NFR and entered a few (rodeos) that I had to turn out of, and started back in January and placed in Denver and won a little money in Fort Worth,” Aus said. “And I try to make it out to Rapid City every year. This is one of my favorite ones. It’s treated me good, it’s treated me bad, but I keep coming back.”

Billy Boldon, a 31-year-old Oglala all-around cowboy, won the big man’s event, bulldogging his steer in 4.1 seconds to win the steer wrestling title. The win was Boldon’s second of the 2023 PRCA season following a 3.9-second win in Billings, Montana in October.

“I knew that steer was supposed to leave good, run out a little bit and be good on the ground, and that’s kind of what we want. And I got out good and it all starts there,” Boldon said. “Also, I was fortunate enough to ride Cameron Moorman’s good horse Rio, and I’m pretty thankful for that.”

And finally, Kelly Allen, a Stephenville, Texas barrel racer who came into Rapid City sitting 11th in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, displayed her mettle with a 13.08-second trip through the cans to grab a share of first place money.

Garrett wasn’t the only South Dakota bronc rider to make an excellent lift and charge bronc rider Saturday. In the matinee performance, a young gun out of Wall shined as well.

Cash Wilson, an all-around athlete during his prep days at Wall High School, moved to the top of the saddle bronc leaderboard in the matinee with an 84.5-point ride on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Collect Call before Garrett's evening ride dropped him to second place money.

The 21-year-old cowboy was perhaps aided a smidge by virtue of a having a friend, a relative in this case, in the know.

“He’s owned by Chancey Wilson, my first cousin, so I’ve seen him around quite a bit,” Wilson said with a smile. “I haven’t been on him before, but it felt great, and I knew I had a chance if I did my job. I kind of got hung up on the neck on the last jump, was just having too much fun I guess.”

Rodeo Rapid City 2023 Winners

Bareback riding – Tanner Aus, 88 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Hot Mocha; Steer wrestling – Billy Boldon, 4.1 seconds; Team roping - J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 4.6 seconds; Saddle bronc – Shorty Garrett, 89.5 points on Sutton Rodeo’s South Point; Tie-down roping - (tie) Britt Bedke and Roy Lee, 7.7 seconds; Barrel racing – (tie) Kelly Allen & Bobbi Olson, 13.08 seconds; Bull riding - Chance Schott, 87.5 points on Sutton Rodeos' One Chance.