PIERRE — A discussion about appreciation events for high school sports officials led to the revelation that there have been 87 ejections of players, coaches and fans at high school sporting events this year.

At Wednesday’s South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors meeting, SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma said there have been 87 ejections this year compared to 30 last year.

The increase in ejections may be due to officials being more aggressive at taking charge of games, according to SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch. “We did encourage officials to take care of business,” Auch said.

Board member Eric Denning of Mount Vernon said at his school students have taken the message about the need for better sportsmanship home to their parents. He said students were reminded about how embarrassed they would be if the game was stopped and one of their parents was escorted out of the gym.

Students were told, “you need to go home and talk to your parents,” said Denning, who noted that behavior in the stands is 75% better since talking to the students.

Board member Kelly Mesmer of Harding County High School said he talked to an official who said “he’s appalled at the amount of technicals he’s given to players. They’re just not getting it.”

Auch noted that in some school districts, officials are expected to police the crowd as well as officiate the game.

“That’s what administrators are for,” Auch said. “It’s asking an awful lot of our officials.”

This winter has been tough on officials, as many games have been postponed and rescheduled due to weather. “Our officials are tired,” Auch said. “Their legs are just shot.”

Schools have had appreciation events for sports officials during the fall and winter sports seasons and more events are planned for April for the officials of spring sports. The sportsmanship tab on the association’s home page offers a look at some of the ways officials are being honored at South Dakota schools.

Girls may get their own wrestling tournament

Because of the growth in the number of participants, it has been proposed that a separate girls’ wrestling tournament be held next year. Currently the state wrestling tournament includes boys’ and girls’ divisions.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors heard about the proposal at its meeting Wednesday. The change will be voted on at the annual athletic directors’ meeting before being formally proposed to the board.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma told the board that the sport of girls’ wrestling has grown significantly during its three years of existence. He said the program started with 125 girls in 2021, grew to 284 participants in 2022 and this year the field of female wrestlers grew to 416.

Because of the growth in the number of participants, the state wrestling tournament days can go from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. “They are working long days at that tournament,” Soma said.

If approved by the athletic directors and the SDHSAA board, the tournament would take place next year in the week before the boys’ tournament at a venue to be determined.

States that have large enough venues are able to keep their boys’ and girls’ wrestling tournaments together, according to Dan Swartos, SDHSAA executive director. The only place with enough in the state is the DakotaDome at the University of South Dakota. Swartos said Vermillion would need to add 10 more motels to be able to handle the teams and spectators.

According to Soma, having the two tournaments on the same weekend in different locations isn’t an option. At some schools, both squads have the same coach.

SDHSAA seeks procedure for adding new sports

On Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors passed the first reading of a procedure that will provide a structure for adding new sports and fine arts activities.

“There’s not really a formalized process,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos told the board. “We thought a more structured policy in place would help us.”

The new policy calls for a formal written request for a new sport or activity from a member school or the SDHSAA staff. That would be followed by a completed proposal with information about the history of the sport/activity, data about how many schools would be interested in offering the activity, recommendations for when during the school year the sport would be played and projected start-up costs for member schools.

After the proposal was made, the SDHSAA staff or a steering committee would study post season finances and venues, the impact on the staff, the impact on the school calendar of activities and sports and the impact on current programs.

If the new sport or activity is approved by the board, the SDHSAA staff would establish an advisory committee and develop a handbook.

The board approved the first reading of the policy. A second reading will be held at the board meeting in April or June.

Even with a formalized procedure in place, Swartos said he doesn’t anticipate adding “a ton of activities” though he has fielded requests for adding rodeo, hockey, bass fishing and robotics.

At the meeting, the board also approved a report from its E-sports committee that recommends offering a pilot program for the sport in the 2023-2024 school year and fully sanctioning the sport in the 2024-2025 school year.

The committee recommended using Fenworks of Fargo, N.D., as the E-sports provider.

According to Swartos the pilot year will allow the association to develop a handbook and create guidelines for the kinds of video games that schools will use. “We obviously won’t have any first-person shooters,” Swartos said.

During that pilot year, schools can get the equipment they’ll need and start competing.

Because the teams will be competing against other teams via the internet, there will be no travel involved until the state finals. Swartos said he hopes one of the state’s universities would serve as a host for the tournament.