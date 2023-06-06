Gregory senior Eli Fogel parred six holes on the back nine and shot a 1-over on Tuesday to edge McIntosh freshman Wyatt Larson by one stroke to claim the boys golf Class B individual state championship at Prairie Winds Golf Club in Watertown.

Fogel finished the two-round tournament with a 7-over 151, taking five strokes off his Day 1 score, while Larson shot an 8-over 152 (74-78). Gregory's Trey Murray tied fifth with a 17-over, while teammate Kade Stukel and Hill City's David Hubacher tied for ninth at 18-over.

The Gorillas won the team title for the second straight year, beating runner-up Hanson by 29 strokes with a combined 42-over 474. Hill City placed ninth at 520 and Wall, led by Trevor Schultz, who tied for 13th at 19-over, tied for 10th at 523.