The Rapid City Post 22 Expos made the most of their opportunities in the Rushmore Classic championship game Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Expos racked up 10 hits and took advantage of five Rapid City Post 320 errors in the contest.

The 13-4 mercy-rule win in five innings marked the 16th straight victory for the red hot Expos.

“It was awesome,” Expos head coach Jace Caldwell said. “They got a chance to come over and play their rivals at Post 320 and played well. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Over the last few weeks, the Stars cut down on untimely errors and entered the matchup having won four straight and five of their last six.

Errors cost Post 320 (19-27) on Saturday, though, as they surrendered six unearned runs.

“I really don’t have much to say,” Stars head coach Lane Hovde said. “We’ve just got to figure it out.”

The Expos turned errors into crooked innings as they plated five in the third and seven in the fifth to take control of the game.

Carter Johnson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Post 22 junior varsity squad at the plate.

“We practice (playing clean baseball) everyday,” Johnson said. “Our motto is clean baseball, do simple better. This is what we do and we were able to get it done.”

All five of the Expos’ (45-7) victories over the weekend came against in-state varsity teams. All but one of their Rushmore Classic wins came via the mercy rule.

Caldwell credited the mental fortitude of his young team for their success against older players.

“Most of my guys are 15 and 16 years old,” he said. “Playing up against some pretty good varsity teams gives us good experience for (the future) when they play for the Hardhats.”

Lars Kieffer, Grayden Juve and Josh Elder all finished the game with two hits for the Expos. Kieffer added one RBI and three runs scored, while Juve and Edler each scored once.

McCoy Rippentrop picked up the win in four innings as a starter. He allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Expos host the Rocky Mountain Lobos at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Laadon Faatz suffered the loss in two innings as a starter. He surrendered six runs (all earned) on seven hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Post 320 returns to action at 9 a.m. Friday against Mankato (Minn.) in the 2023 Gopher Classic.