Faith girls storm back into West River Tournament championship; Longhorn boys top Upton to reach final

NEWELL — The Faith girls basketball team didn’t use a big run or dominant quarter to build a lead on Newell Friday night. Instead, they were methodical.

The Lady Longhorns relied on dynamic ball movement and a steady offense to separate themselves from the Irrigators and gradually pull away for a 48-33 victory in the semifinals of the West River Tournament.

“That’s exactly what we did. We just, from one quarter to the next, just beat them a little bit and that lead built,” Faith head coach Brady Carmichael said. “I thought we moved the ball really well and played very unselfish basketball, and I think that’s the reason you saw that lead build.”

Sophomore TyAnn Mortenson finished with a game-high 18 points for the Lady Longhorns (5-4), scoring 12 in the second half, and pulled down seven rebounds, while Shada Selby added seven points and eight rebounds.

Mary Mahaffy paced the Irrigators (4-3) with nine points, while Jaelyn Wendt chipped in six points and five boards.

“We just knew we had to slow down, take our time, get our shots to fall and do what we do in practice, like our normal stuff,” Mortenson said. “It’s basic, and we just needed to get it done.”

Faith will take on Hot Springs (4-4) in the West River championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Barnett Fieldhouse in Rapid City. Last year, the Lady Longhorns fell in the title game on a game-winning half-court shot from Wall’s Ava Dinger.

“We just need to come out and not have that close of a lead,” Mortenson said. “We need to come out, be strong, get everything done right away and take care of business.”

Faith was also spurred on Friday by a shutdown fourth quarter on defense. It turned a 12-point lead into a 21-point advantage by holding Newell without a single point for the first six and a half minutes to secure a victory.

“We haven’t finished games as well as we would like to, but tonight we finished,” Carmichael said. “That’s just something that will build our confidence, and the girls believe that we can finish it.”

The Lady Longhorns took a three-point lead after a back-and-forth opening quarter thanks to a pair of 3s from Jaysee Jones and another from Tandee Nelson, who knocked down her second from deep in the second quarter to help her squad stretch their advantage to eight, 24-16, at halftime.

Kambelle Schauer’s 3 from the right wing to open the second half extended Faith’s lead to double digits, then Mortenson started heating up and picked up a 3-point play later in the third quarter to stretch its advantage to 12 heading into the fourth.

Mortenson tallied seven points on a 9-0 run to start the final frame as the Irrigators’ offense went cold. Newell sophomore Hailey McCann came off the bench in the closing minutes and put up her team’s first points of the period, sinking three straight buckets.

“We’ve struggled the last couple games getting a lead and keeping it,” Mortenson said. “So just knowing that we can come out of it and dig out of that hole feels really good.”

Longhorn boys top Upton to reach final

Similar to the girls game earlier in the evening, the Faith boys basketball team was methodical Friday night against out-of-state opponent Upton from Wyoming, gradually building a lead and coming away with a 76-53 victory in the West River Tournament semifinals.

The Longhorns (8-0), who remained undefeated with the win, had a pair of 20-point scorers in Rylan Palmer and Jess Harper, who finished with 21 and 20 points respectively. Palmer also tallied four steals, while Jackson Schauer tallied 13 points along with seven assists.

Faith will face fellow unbeaten Hot Springs (7-0) in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Barnett Fieldhouse in Rapid City. The meeting will be a rematch of last year’s championship where the Bison came out on top 54-47.