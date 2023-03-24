SPEARFISH — Fans lined the sidewalks in front of the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish on Friday to welcome the Black Hills State men’s basketball team back to campus.

The Yellow Jackets arrived home after a second consecutive trip to the Division II Final Four in Evansville, Indiana and received a warm greeting after capping another exceptional season on the hardwood.

“There are a lot of things that make Black Hills State special,” Yellow Jackets head coach Ryan Thompson said. “But the support we get from people that really care about our athletic department and basketball program is certainly at the top of the list.”

BHSU finished 29-6 overall and 18-4 in RMAC play this season. The 29 victories marked the highest win total since the program moved to Division II in 2011 and was one win shy of a 30-5 mark set by the 2008-09 NAIA squad.

“This team really went through the grinder this year,” senior Joel Scott said. “We went through some ups and downs and showed toughness to get where we wanted to be. We didn't get to the ultimate goal, but we fought as hard as we could for it.”

Scott became the program’s all-time leading scorer this season with 2,457 points and set BHSU’s single-season scoring record at 805 points for the second time on Thursday.

Scott, Division II's Player of the Year, graduates this spring and will retain a year of eligibility, but has a decision to make in the coming days on whether he’ll return to Spearfish for another season or try his hand in the transfer portal.

Thompson said he and his staff will support Scott no matter what his ultimate decision is.

“Joel is a guy that took our program from a good program to a great program to an elite program,” Thompson said.

The BHSU coach said Scott’s buy-in and commitment to developing on and off the court helped lay the foundation for the team’s recent success.

“Obviously none of this happens without him,” Thompson said. “He was a big part of what we did the last four years and he will hold a special place in the Spearfish and Black Hills State community for the rest of his life.”

Before Scott fully weighs his options, he has one thing left on his agenda.

“Sleep,” he said with a smile. “I’m ready to just chill for a little bit and hang out. That’s kind of what’s going on with me right now.”

Unlike Scott, Sindou Cisse utilized his final year of eligibility during the 2022-23 season. The senior guard made the most of the opportunity despite battling through a pair of knee injuries throughout the campaign.

“I just love that kid,” Thompson said. He’s a great, great person…he’s as tough a competitor as I’ve ever been around. For him to have the year he did and finish the way he did, without being close to 100% the entire year, speaks to his toughness and grit.

Cisse averaged 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He also totaled 83 assists, 18 steals and nine blocks on the season.

The senior credited Thompson for taking a chance on him, the training staff for keeping him healthy, the fans and administrators for the support and his teammates for believing in him.

Cisse said the collective buy-in from all of those people helped elevate the standard within the BHSU program.

“I didn't think we could really do this when I first came here,” Cisse said. “But last year we put our foot in the door and then the goal this year was to do whatever it took to get back.”

The Yellow Jackets struggled at the conclusion of the regular season but rebounded in the NCAA Tournament. As the No. 6 seed in its region, BHSU knocked off No. 3 Colorado Mines, No. 2 Fort Lewis and No. 1 West Texas A&M to win a second straight South Central Region Championship and advance to another Elite Eight.

In Evansville, the Yellow Jackets, re-seeded to No. 3, opened play with a dominant victory over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth to reach the national semifinals. BHSU was eliminated from the tournament when it fell short against No. 2 West Liberty in the Final Four on Thursday.

“This year we had a lot more obstacles and adversity with injuries and different things on our roster,” Thompson said. “To go on this run, considering all of that, says a lot about the guys it took to get there this year, and we were darn close.”