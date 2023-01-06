Fast start powers Stevens girls to win over Roosevelt; Rough Rider boys pull away from Raiders

Taaliyah Porter and the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team wanted to flip the script on this season’s slow starts Friday night.

The Raiders have navigated their openings and eventually warmed up, beating four of their first five opponents, but have kept teams in games through the first 16 minutes.

Friday’s contest was different, however, as Stevens ignited for six 3-pointers in the first quarter, nine total in the opening half, building a 25-point lead en route to a 66-28 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“That was our main focus of the game,” Porter said. “To jump out and not give up.”

Porter finished with a game-high 18 points, while Finley Love tallied 14 points and Gabbie Love added 12, knocking down a trio of 3s for the Raiders (5-1), who ended with 10 made shots from beyond the arc. Six different players hit a 3.

“That was pretty fun,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “I’ve been on both sides of it where the ball goes in the basket and it’s super fun, and I’ve been on the other end of it where it’s like ‘Oh my gosh, it won’t go in’ and it’s a struggle. You never know what you’re going to get with high school kids.”

The Rough Riders (0-5) were held without a double-digit scorer, as Katie Spicer led the team with seven points and five rebounds, and only converted two 3-point attempts.

A stretch of four straight shots from the perimeter, including a pair from Love as part of a 14-0 run helped Stevens build a double-digit lead, 17-3, through the opening four minutes. After a Roosevelt bucket ended the run, Finley Love and Macey Wathen drilled back-to-back 3s to close the first quarter and give their squad a 23-5 advantage.

Gabbie Love started the second quarter with her third 3 of the half, a shot from the left wing, and Finley Love followed with three of her 10 first-half scoring total. After the Rough Riders sank a bucket, Brittany Jones drained one from deep as the Raiders extended their lead to 25 at 32-7.

Roosevelt went on a brief 6-0 run with three straight baskets before free throws, and a layup through contact by Porter, gave Stevens a 40-18 halftime advantage.

“I thought we went inside out, which is key,” Dannenbring said. “When we go inside out with the kickouts and get our feet set, I knew that we had that ability, we just hadn’t shown it yet, so that was fun.”

The Raiders opened the second half with four straight points, but the Rough Riders, aided by half a dozen free throws, ended up outscoring their Class AA foe 8-6 in the third quarter. Stevens, however, carrying a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter, answered by blazing past Roosevelt in the final frame, capping off the contest on a 20-0 run.

“Roosevelt came out and they really battled us defensively in the third quarter, and I thought we didn’t have very good spacing,” Dannenbring said. “They’re growing and they’re going to keep continuing to get better, so good for them that they took it to us in the third quarter, but we were able to get ourselves organized and have a good finishing quarter.”

Stevens hosts No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (5-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rough Rider boys pull away from Raiders in fourth quarter

The Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys basketball team outscored Rapid City Stevens 17-5 in the fourth quarter to take the lead and pull away for a 50-41 victory Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

Caden Dowling had the lone double-digit scoring performance for the Raiders (1-4), picking up 10 points on 4 of 11 shooting, while Dayler Segrist hit both of his squad’s 3-pointers and added eight points.

Stevens shot 39.1% from the floor, including 52.2% in the first half, went 2 of 10 from beyond the arc and converted 3 of 4 free throws.

Jackson Brouwer knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the Rough Riders (3-2), while Garang Kuol collected 12 points, nine rebounds and six of his team’s 10 steals. Naser Ismail also chipped in 12 points, going a perfect 8 for 8 at the charity stripe.

Roosevelt shot 26.3%, went 6 of 17 from deep and converted 14 of 17 free throws.

Stevens hosts No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.