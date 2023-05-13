Seven student-athletes from Rapid City Area Schools high schools signed National Letters of the Intent to continue their athletic careers in college during the final signing ceremonies of the 2022-23 academic year Wednesday.

For Stevens, Shelbie Brehm signed to compete in wrestling at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska, Arell Lopez inked with Chadron State College football and Hope Bryant signed with Dakota State University for track and field.

For Central, Ally Davis and Tya Brandhagen both signed to play softball at Iowa Lake Community College in Estherville, Iowa, Katelyn Beshara inked with Chadron State College track and Isaac Flanegan signed with South Dakota State track.