For many, particularly sportsmen and women, Memorial Day is traditionally looked upon as the onset of the summer season and a full schedule of outdoor activities. And with that arrival, travel packs filled with suntan lotion, a beverage cooler and lots of balmy weather.

The 2023 Memorial Day weekend may not match perfectly to those specs as rain showers may intrude a bit, but for anglers, what’s a few raindrops when summer beckons blotting out thoughts of the horrid winter just past?

Fortunately, this weekend’s fishing prospects appear promising as bites appear to be improving in response to warming ambient temperatures and rising water temps.

It appears to be take-your-pick in terms of species and locales as prairie and mountain lakes in the area are generally experiencing fishing activity, and Black Hills area streams are producing plenty of trout action.

Here’s a quick look at fishing activity as recently reported.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity has improved, though can be somewhat spotty at times. Nonetheless, activity has spiked upward with the rise of water temperature into the upper 50s, causing walleyes to move into shallower water. Also, an excellent crappie bite reported near the tires of south marina and off-boat docks elsewhere.

Bear Butte: Reports indicate that crappie and pike bites have picked up somewhat. A nice mix to usual bullhead and catfish takings.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Reports vary considerably, with some anglers faring poorly and others limiting out with a nice mix of overs and unders. Among the catches reported, a 31.5-inch walleye caught earlier in the week. Fish have been responding to Lindy rigs and jigs with minnows. White bass activity reported, and catfish still feeding in channel. Reportedly, a 40-pound specimen was hauled in.

Black Hills Streams: Trout bite is excellent in Rapid and Spearfish Creeks. Fly fishermen are finding lots of action, while others are working Panther Martins and other spinners to harvest hungry fish.

Curlew Lake: Walleye bite has improved, as has pike activity. As the water level climbed, so has the fishing for a number of species.

Deerfield Lake: Perch and trout bites are in full bloom.

Keyhole Reservoir: Walleye activity reported, including some 18-inch-plus specimens. Crappie have been active as well.

Lakota Lake: Pike bite has ramped up a bit. Still slow but a few nice specimens have been caught.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout and panfish activity has been a constant on a variety of presentations. Also, pike have been hitting on chubs or smelt in Jenney Gulch and other bays.

Sheridan Lake: Crappie and trout are active throughout the lake. Also, pike are being caught near creek inlet by anglers trolling with crankbait.

Stockade Lake: An excellent bluegill bite reported with 8–10-inch specimens taken. Some perch and small crappie activity as well. Presentations vary. Pick your poison.

Lakes Oahe: With warmer weather, the walleye bite in the Mobridge area and points south has gained steam. Fish are being caught on jigs/minnow, Lindy’s/minnow and cranks in 10-15 feet of water. Farther south, walleye activity in the Gettysburg area is slow with smallmouth bass, pike and catfish the more active feeders. On the south end, salmon bite is in progress, though peak season awaits warmer weather.

Lakes Sharpe: Walleye bite is strong throughout the system and fish are not picky as to offerings. Pierre area is fishing well, particularly near current breaks and sandbars. And jigging near mouth of stilling basin has been successful as well. And farther south, West Bend area is supposedly on fire. With Memorial Day weekend, expect busy boat docks.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity had been fairly steady with the Crow Creek and White River areas standing out. Fish have been located in 15-20 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers and minnows or crawlers.

Fishing Tournaments & other news

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Kids Fishing Day Rapid City: June 10 at Memorial Pond, 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing gear provided. Hot dog and lunch and prizes included.

49th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup: July 15-16. Spring Creek Recreation Area. Contact Curt Underhill (605-350-3845) for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.