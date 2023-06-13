What has been an excellent early summer fishing season continues this week, as walleye activity remains steady in the Black Hills area.

In addition the Missouri River, South Dakota’s top walleye fishing spot, is once again proving to be one of the nation’s premier walleye hotspots.

This summer’s vigorous walleye bite in the Missouri is timely because the action had been somewhat slow in recent years. The slowdown sparked considerable concern about future prospects, but fortunately, judging by this year’s stellar results, the negativity appears to have been a bit hasty.

Walleye activity in the Black Hills area large prairie lakes, Angostura and Orman, appears to have improved this year, in a somewhat similar scenario. The increased activity comes as some advocates have been forecasting an end to the good old days.

While walleye do remain elusive, and limiting out isn’t assured, experienced anglers with proper equipment have been finding fish, a situation that will hopefully continue until the dog days of summer take hold.

And, as always, Black Hills area anglers can still enjoy the excellent trout fishing offered in area lakes and streams.

In light of this reality, the Bureau of Land Management and USDA Forest Service made a proposal to protect cultural and natural resources in the Pactola Reservoir-Rapid Creek Watershed.

The deadline for public comments on the proposal is June 20. Information can be found at https://cara.fs2c.usda.gov/Public/CommentInput?project=NP-3479.

Angostura Reservoir: An active walleye bite continues on crawlers and leeches worked off flats in 10 to 15 feet of water. The majority of fish that have been caught in the 14–15-inch range with overs are harder to come by. Smallmouth bass remain active on top water plugs or spinners.

Bear Butte: Catfish and bullhead have been active with nice-sized fish in both species. The boat dock was blocked off earlier in the week though, due to muddy conditions.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Anglers are catching fair numbers of overs and slots with unders, but they are harder to find. Crawlers or leeches on a slow death rig have been working best. Fish are typically found in 10-15 feet of water in morning hours and 20-25 feet later in the day. Also, catfish continue to show up in the channel.

Black Hills Streams: Flows are up a bit though easily workable and when coupled with numerous bug hatches currently in play is contributing to plenty of trout activity. Rapid, Spearfish and Castle Creeks are all producing plenty of trout action on a variety of presentations.

Curlew Lake: Reports indicate a good walleye and crappie bites. Presentations vary widely from crankbaits to crappie rigs and minnows to a variety of plastics. The water level has risen considerably and access can be a problem.

Deerfield Lake: Perch and trout bites are being reported. Crawlers and minnows are best for perch and cowbell presentations have been effective for trout.

Keyhole Reservoir: Walleye and crappie bites reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Rainbow trout activity has slowed somewhat, as fish are scattered and more difficult to locate from shore. Nonetheless, nice-sized trout are being taken on a variety of presentations with salmon eggs perhaps standing out. Also, pike are being caught in bays with slow sinking lines and minnows working well and a few lake trout have been showing up.

Sheridan Lake: Bass and bluegill activity reported in bays as well as crappie and pike. Crankbait and lures are working for most species. Fish can be scattered

Stockade Lake: An excellent bluegill bite reported with 8–10 inch specimens taken. Some perch, bass and small crappie activity have been seen as well.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye activity remains excellent with lots of keepers in the 15–18 inch range caught daily. The Mobridge area remains a hot spot, though the Gettysburg, Spring and Cow Creek areas have seen ever-increasing action. Fish have been shallow, 4-12 feet, though appear to be moving to 15-25 foot depths. Fish aren’t picky at present, though jigging bottom bouncers and pulling cranks with crawlers/minnows is recommended. What has been a solid salmon bite continues with lots of fish caught at 45-60 foot depths on a variety of spoons. Also, be aware the annual Governor’s Cup fishing tournament this coming weekend because the lake will be busy.

Lakes Sharpe: Plenty of walleye action from below the dam to the West Bend area. Anglers are reporting good action between the bridges on jigs and minnows or plastics. The best action is farther down stream in near current breaks at depths of 8-12 feet. As summer heat becomes more prevalent, the West Bend area should be a hot spot. Be prepared for heavy traffic in the summer season.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity had been fairly steady in the Chamberlain area. Fish are being located in 15 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with spinners and crawlers/minnows. Shore fishing has been best during evening hours. The only negative is that catches can be small and considerable sorting is required.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 1010 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.

