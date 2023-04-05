The beat goes on as another significant storm made an unwelcome visit to much of Western South Dakota on Tuesday, depositing up to 2 feet of snow in some locations. The result: road and school closures, and a suspension of fishing activity as a world of white isn’t conducive to fishing on any surface.

As to what the future may hold in that regard remains problematical as temperatures are expected to warm up considerably over the weekend, topping out at an expected 70 degrees on Monday.

The melting snow, and by extension, ice beneath, will make ice conditions iffy at many locations. Ice fishing will be still doable in the high-country, though access may be hazardous as shorelines may be a mess.

With that proviso, here’s a brief recap of what has been happening, leaning heavily on last week’s reports as fishing hasn’t been a priority in recent days.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake has opened, but for patches. Boats have been out recently, though walleye bite has been slow. Shore fishing has been a viable option with a few catches of walleye reported. Water level remains low.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Open water below the dam and in channel. Workable ice elsewhere, though shorelines have been slushy and access limited. Very little fishing activity and even less success.

Black Hills Streams: Snow accumulations will hamper access in most locations. Best choice is to lay aside for a few days until warmer weather next week creates more favorable conditions. When that occurs, fly-fishing opportunities should improve dramatically.

Custer State Park Lakes: A wait and see situation as the Southern Hills area was hammered on Tuesday. Good ice will exist, though snow accumulations will cause problems. Trout and panfish in those locations may have to wait.

Deerfield Lake: Ice has been good and trout and perch bite usually active as well. Access, not so much.

Pactola Reservoir: Jenney Gulch has had good ice and has been producing northern pike catches on chubs. Elsewhere, ice fishermen finding safe access to ice (shoreline can be iffy in places) are finding rainbow trout and crappie activity with jigs and waxworms working among other presentations. All, of course, contingent on finding accessible locations.

Sheridan Lake: Lake has had solid ice, though shorelines have been soft in places, a situation that will be exacerbated by storm. Bluegill and trout bites have been a reliable go to waxworms, red spikes, small minnows and lures. And due to construction work to stabilize shoreline, access to the Rocky Campground and access route will be closed until work is completed (to be completed at end of April or beginning of May.

Lakes Oahe: There is still plenty of ice on the big lake, particularly up-river, while some bays do have open water. Walleye and perch bites are fair to middling up north, while farther south pre-spawn northern pike activity should be in progress on either hard or soft water.

Lakes Sharpe: Boats have been out recently below the dam and some walleye activity reported, particularly when water is being discharged at the dam. And warming weather next week should help peak interest.

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity has been extremely slow due to weather fluctuations. Were some recent reports of walleye activity in open water below Fort Thompson Dam.

Fishing Tournaments

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, 2-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7 at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.