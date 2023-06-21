The first day of summer is typically thought of in terms of hot weather.

Not in Rapid City in 2023, however, as chilly rain and temperatures in the high 60s accompanied the arrival of the summer solstice on Wednesday.

And for area anglers, the cooler weather pattern may contribute to a “good one day, not so much the next” situation for area anglers as the mix of hot weather in recent days, followed by cool weather expected to last into next week, appears to have sent fish scurrying to a variety of depths and locations.

Fortunately, despite a slowdown in the bite that may have slowed in some locales, the fully committed angler armed with electronics, time and patience has been able to overcome that obstacle as limits are being caught.

An added plus: the recent rainfall has enhanced water levels in area lakes and streams, thus setting up what could be a steady bite for a few weeks until a return of summer heat puts a damper on fishing activity, particularly the walleye bite in prairie lakes.

Nonetheless, the Black Hills high country should continue to provide trout and panfish activity throughout the summer.

Here’s a quick look at what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: Walleye activity continued last week, though reportedly at a somewhat slower pace than in recent weeks. Fish have moved to deeper water and have been showing up in 20-30 feet of water. Smallmouth bass have been active near south boat ramp and elsewhere near weed beds or rocky points. Top water plugs and spinners recommended.

Bear Butte: Catfish and bullhead have been active including nice-sized fish in both species.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite has been hit-or-miss most days with some limit taken as unders have been showing up with more frequency. Crawlers or leeches have been working best. Fish are typically shallow in morning hours and 20-25 feet later in the day. Also, one of the best catfish bites in the area continues in the channel with the best activity occurring during late night hours.

Black Hills Streams: The cool rainy weather has been ideal for Black Hills stream fishing as flows are excellent and trout have responded to the stir in the freshening waters. Rapid Creek is fishing well throughout the system. Streamers are working well in high country and dry fly presentations have been working below Pactola. And the cooler temps and waters have set up perhaps even better opportunities in Rapid.

Cold Brook Reservoir: Trout and bass bites reported.

Curlew Lake: The rejuvenated lake has been proving a nice mix of walleye and panfish bites. Presentations vary widely from crankbaits to crappie rigs and minnows to a variety of plastics. Due to wet conditions, lake access was a problem recently, though had improved until the last rains.

Deerfield Lake: Perch and trout bites reported as the lake will likely become an area hotspot during the summer, particularly for trout and perch. Crawlers and minnows for perch, while cowbell presentations, have been effective for trout.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout bite has slowed a bit as fish have scattered, a situation that hampers shore fishing opportunities. Pike activity continues with some nice-sized specimens showing up on slow sinking lines with minnows or chubs in bays.

Sheridan Lake: Bass bluegill, rock bass and crappie activity reported in coves. Fish are scattered. Once located, however, action can be excellent as fish are feeding. Crankbait and lures have been working for most species.

Stockade Lake: An excellent bluegill bite reported with 8–10-inch specimens taken. Some perch, bass, and small crappie activity as well.

Lakes Oahe: The Mobridge area remains a hot spot, though walleye have migrated to deeper water — 20-25 feet typically. Spinners and crawlers recommended. Father south, bite has slowed a bit in the Gettysburg area, though Spring and Cow Creeks continue to produce limits on either worms or minnow rigs. Anglers seeking salmon are enjoying an excellent season working flashers and spinners at depths of 50-70 feet.

Lakes Sharpe: Walleye bite slowed a bit, a likely result of lots of boats. Bite has slowed below the dam, though some fish are being caught in the stilling basin. Pulling crankbaits in 15-20 feet of water appears to be working best. Activity has reportedly slowed in the West Bend area as well.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity had been fairly steady in the Chamberlain area, though catches have been on the small side. Fish are being located in 15 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with spinners and crawlers/minnows. Shore fishing has been best during evening hours. The Bass Pro Shop & Cabela’s National Walleye Tour kicks off this weekend in the Pickstown area.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) contributed to this report.