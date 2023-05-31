Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With Memorial Day come and gone, and the upsurge in recreational activity that generally goes with it, the act of fishing moves away from the pretenders to the extenders as neophytes and casual participants tends to favor dye-in-the-wool, avid practitioners.

On a positive note, recent reports indicate that experienced casters are doing well with limits frequently taken on a variety of species, including walleye and trout, two of the more favored targets of South Dakota anglers.

And while outdoor activities are often contingent upon the cooperation of Mother Nature, a relationship often fraught with uncertainty, the current weather pattern of humid, rainy weather may prove a boon to the seasoned, most persistent angler as fish are often more active in such weather.

So it is said, so it is written, and hopefully so shall it play out this week. With that hope in mind, here are a few locations where the bite has been active.

Angostura Reservoir: Fishing action continues to be fairly steady, a pleasant surprise following a couple years of rather slow activity. Though the walleye bite varies, generally the action has leaned more toward the “hit” side of hit-or-miss, with location, presentation and proper depths driving success. Also, crappie and bass bites have been solid as well.

Bear Butte: Reports indicate that crappie and pike bites have picked up somewhat. Catfish, including a 12-pound specimen, were caught last week, while bullhead are usually a given.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity is somewhat spotty, though some limits are being taken. Catches are mostly overs and slots, with unders hard to come by. Fish have been responding to Lindy rigs and jigs with minnows. White bass have been active, as has the catfish bite in the channel, including a 40-pound specimen caught last week.

Black Hills Streams: Rains have kept flows at a good level, as well as keeping water temps down, both a boon to trout stream fishing. Waters can be stained necessitating larger nymph patterns, and bug hatches sets up dry fly fishing opportunities during evening hours.

Curlew Lake: With the winter runoff and rainy spring raising the water level, fishing activity continues with active bites of walleye, pike and other species in progress.

Deerfield Lake: Fishing activity remains slow, or perhaps secretive. However, the lake typically serves up numerous catches of perch and trout.

Memorial Pond: Though not often viewed as a fishing hot spot, the pond often yields a nice-sized pike or so, and a few other species. All in all, a quick and convenient alternative for a casual or quick outing.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout and panfish activity has been excellent, with limits galore taken on a variety of presentations. Both north and south boat ramp areas have been particularly productive. Also, pike have been hitting on chubs or smelt in Jenny Gulch.

Sheridan Lake: The lake continues to feature bluegill, crappie, and trout activity throughout, as well as serving up the occasional pike near the creek inlet. Crankbait and lures are working for most species while chubs are typically the ticket for pike.

Stockade Lake: An excellent bluegill bite reported with 8–10-inch specimens taken. Some perch, bass and small crappie activity as well.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye activity on the lake is excellent with the best of it up north in the Pollock area. Bite is improving at points south, as well with the mouth of the Cheyenne a particular hot spot. Fish have been in shallows, though have moved into 10-14 feet of water. Slow death rigs with crawlers, nightcrawler propeller blades and spinner minnow blades are working well. Also, the salmon bite is improving in the usual haunts on down riggers and a variety of spoons and lures.

Lakes Sharpe: Walleye activity is excellent, with limits commonly taken as the lake moves into summer mode. However, numbers are often required to collect limits of 15-inch-plus specimens. Nightcrawler and minnow presentations are working well. Farther south, West Bend area has been a hot spot as well. In immediate Pierre area, Hipple Lake and Farm Island Recreation area have been producing white bass activity.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity had been fairly steady with the Crow Creek and White River areas standing out, though fish are typically on the smaller side. Working minnows or crawlers in 15-20 feet of water has been working best.

Fishing Tournaments & other news

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Kids Fishing Day Rapid City: June 10 at Memorial Pond, 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing gear provided. Hot dog and lunch and prizes included.

49th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup: July 15-16. Spring Creek Recreation Area. Contact Curt Underhill (605-350-3845) for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.