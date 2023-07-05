There will not be much change in the area fishing scene this week, as cool temperatures and rainy weather patterns continue to create varying conditions in area waters.

The walleye bite on the prairie lakes is hit-and miss, while the Black Hills high country continues to offer some excellent fishing opportunities, particularly for anglers who enjoy casting lines for trout and panfish.

The walleye bite, however, has slowed at Angostura and Orman, though experienced anglers who know the hotspots are still finding limits.

That said, this might be the weekend to test the area waters. For those who put their faith in the Farmer’s Almanac, the forecast for July highlights this weekend and predicts slower bites the remainder of the month.

Pure poppycock?

How about the fact that the weather is supposed to be pleasant, fourth of July activities are in the books, and fishing alone or with the family provides excellent quality time. It also offers an opportunity to enjoy the beauty and serenity of the great outdoors.

Regardless, here’s a guide as to where that outing should be best spent.

Angostura Reservoir: Be it weather, an abundance of bait fish or simply indolence, walleye activity is an up-and-down situation at present. Fish are scattered in both location and depth. Worm presentations have been working best. Smallmouth bass and crappie bites reported near the south boat ramp area and among the tires near marina.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite remains slow with mostly slot fish showing up as of late. The channel has provided the most consistent action with crawlers or leeches recommended. Some nice-sized catfish have also been caught in that area, though the bite is primarily a late-night affair. Recreational traffic can be problem on weekends.

Black Hills Streams: The persistent rainfall in the area has sent stream flows to high levels throughout the hills. Fishing is still on the good side though higher currents will require being more selective as to location. And working with larger nymphs and streamers and utilizing dry fly offerings during periods of caddis hatches.

Custer State Park Waters: Excellent trout bite in all lakes with Sylvan and Center Lakes perhaps standing out. Bait choices vary as fish aren’t picky.

Deerfield Lake: Perch and trout activity has been picking up recently. Cowbells with a flat fish have been effective for trout. Perch are suspended near bottom and responding to worms.

Horsethief Lake: Rainbow trout have been hitting on a hook and worms.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout, perch and crappie bites remain excellent. Pike activity continues with some nice sized specimens showing up on slow sinking lines with minnows or chubs in bays. Lake trout activity seems to have slowed a bit. .

Roubaix Lake: Plenty of trout action. Small fish are the norm but a fun activity for children of all ages.

Sheridan Lake: Anglers were catching a variety of species last week with reports of bluegill, trout and crappie limits taken. Dakota Point has been a hot spot for crappies on hook and worm presentations. Also, a few small walleye have been showing up.

Stockade Lake: Crappie bite was reported last week on worm presentations. Bluegill activity continues and smallmouth bass have been active. Cool, rainy weather has kept fish at shallow depths.

Lakes Oahe: The best walleye fishing is in the Pollock and Mobridge area working bouncers, crawlers and spinners in 10 to 25 feet of water. Farther south, the bite had been weather dependent, with fish located at a variety of depths and responding to bottom bouncers with crawlers and leeches.

The Cheyenne River and Miniconjou areas have been productive. Also, smallmouth bass and catfish (shallow with stink bait) are being taken. Salmon activity has dropped off somewhat. Fish taken are 50-75 feet and responding to flashers.

Lakes Sharpe: Walleye bite has slowed with the best action in the stilling basin or in Hipple Lake in Farm Island. Even there the bite is up-and-down depending upon weather pattern and releases at dam.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity had been fairly steady with limits still available in the Chamberlain area. Lots of slots showing up. Fish are typically found in15-20 feet of water and responding to crawler presentations.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 1010 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.