The winter season lingers on as Mother Nature remains unrelenting serving up periods of wintry weather.

Another case in point: Thursday’s mid-50’s forecast followed by 33-degree temps and a high probability of snow on Friday. Nonetheless, with April but two days away, this season’s ice fishing season can’t hang-on forever.

As to be expected, the high country remains the most viable location for good ice fishing as action continues at Pactola, Sheridan, and the smaller Black Hills higher elevation lakes. And, of course, Deerfield which is always the first to freeze and last to thaw due to its 5900-foot elevation will likely provide some ice fishing opportunities deep into April.

The only drawback to ice fishing those locations is that snow accumulations can hamper access and lead to sloppy conditions. Also, shorelines can be iffy at times. And with that, utilizing a spud bar to monitor ice conditions afront is always recommended this time of year.

For soft water fishing enthusiasts, there is open water on south end of Angostura and, reportedly, a few boats have been out in recent days though no reports noted as to success. And with the arrival of spring scratched off on the calendar and April mere hours away, the glories of open water spring fishing can’t be far away.

Angostura Reservoir: North end of the lake has opened up and some locations on the south side as well. With that a few boats were reportedly out over the weekend. No reports as to success.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Open water below the dam and in channel though fishing activity has been negligible. As for ice, the shorelines are slushy and access limited. And perhaps, more importantly, fish aren’t biting anyway.

Black Hills Streams: Lots of snow at higher elevations makes fishing impractical. However, when temps are above freezing, there are at lower elevations, good dry fly-fishing opportunities with midge, little black stonefly, and blue-winged olive hatches.

Custer State Park Lakes: Ice conditions remain good on lakes as cold nighttime temps maintain solid surfaces. Shorelines perhaps less so. Has been a steady trout and panfish activity.

Deerfield Lake: Good ice and a steady perch bite though perch are typically small. Minnows have been working best.

Pactola Reservoir: Jenney Gulch has good ice and has been producing northern pike catches on chubs. Elsewhere, ice fishermen finding safe access to ice (shoreline can be iffy in places) are finding rainbow trout and crappie activity with jigs and waxworms working among other presentations.

Sheridan Lake: Bluegill are being caught in 10-15 feet of water near Dakota Point and south boat dock area. Trout at times as well on a mix of waxworms, red spikes, small minnows, and lures.

Lakes Oahe: There is still plenty of ice on the big lake, particularly up-river, while some bays do have open water. Walleye and perch bites are fair to middling up north while farther south pre-spawn northern pike activity should be in progress on either hard or soft water.

Lakes Sharpe: Boats were out over the weekend and catches of walleye were taking place with the activity centered from the bridges below the dam south to Stony Point area. As always, anglers are advised to check Oahe Dam discharge times at the Corps of Engineers website as those periods generally promulgate walleye activity in downstream current break locations.

Lake Francis Case: Fishing activity has been extremely slow due to weather fluctuations. Were some recent reports of walleye activity in open water below Fort Thompson Dam.

Fishing Tournaments

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, 2-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, 2-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information. South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7 th at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

The 11-event series begins on May 7 at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook). Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3rd, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.