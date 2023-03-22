Though the ice fishing season is quickly drawing to a close, the Black Hills high country will continue to provide opportunities for determined practitioners.

Pactola, Deerfield, Sheridan and other lakes have workable ice, though even in those locations, open spots are appearing and shorelines can be iffy. Thus, as always, extreme caution is the watchword this time of the year.

As for the bite, reports vary, with some anglers indicating success and others deploring conditions and coming up empty, and as usual, the glass-half-empty crowd pining for the “good old days.”

In other words, everything is pretty much as usual.

And from the glass-half-full perspective, fish are being caught. With spring arriving on the calendar earlier this week as well, warmer days, spawnings and active bites cannot be far behind.

On a cautionary note, due to the drought in the region, stock dam water levels are very low, and with that, minnows may be more difficult to locate this year. Unfortunately, low water levels will be the rule more than exception this year.

Here’s a quick look at recent activity in the region.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake is opening up, and though ice remains in places, the only safe ice reported is on the south end of the lake. Not much fishing activity in progress to date. Also, word has it the lake will be at the lowest level in quite a few years this summer.

Bear Butte: Water level is extremely low, as is fishing success, say the few who have tried.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): While the channel is open below the dam, workable ice does remain in other locations, though shorelines can be iffy. There were a few ice fishermen out on Wednesday, though no reports of success.

Black Hills Streams: Trout activity in Rapid Creek through town has been steady during midday hours. Midge hatches continue to produce dry fly opportunities during midday hours. Streamers with mint wooly buggers are working as well.

Custer State Park Lakes: Good ice (with caution) and some trout and panfish activity reported.

Deerfield Lake: Some fishing activity reported last week, including catches of perch as commonplace. Perch are typically small and have been responding to small minnows and various lures. Also, beware of pressure ridges as sightings have been reported.

Pactola Reservoir: Ice conditions vary depending upon location, and ice surfaces have been watery when temperatures warm. Jenney and Bear Gulch have good ice at present. Bite has been up and down with some perch, trout and pike activity at times, as well as an occasional nice-sized lake trout taken from deep water. Jigs and waxworms are working for panfish and trout, and chubs and smelt for pike and lakers.

Sheridan Lake: Bluegill are being caught in 10-15 feet of water near Dakota Point and south boat dock area. Trout at times as well on a mix of waxworms, red spikes, small minnows, and lures.

Lakes Oahe: Lake is beginning to open up in bays with pike activity reported. As for upcoming spring activity, water level should be up this year and hopefully will aid the smelt run, a situation that normally works favorably for the walleye bite. Walleye bite will most likely be better northward from the mouth of the Cheyenne River. Smallmouth bass activity should continue to be excellent.

Lakes Sharpe: With open water below the dam and walleyes likely stacked up in the area, only the arrival of warmer weather is holding up increased fishing activity. Also, it could be a good year for catching larger walleye than has been the past in recent years. For anglers looking for some variety in their catches, smallmouth and catfish bites should be excellent as well.

Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity reported in open water below Fort Thompson Dam. Chamberlain area has been slow as have points south as anglers await open water.

Fishing Tournaments

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, two-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call 605-519-4286 for additional information.

South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7 at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.