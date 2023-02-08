The colder weather on tap for Thursday and another stretch forecast for next week will be accompanied by dropping barometric pressures, a state normally a harbinger of good fishing opportunities.

The flip side is rising pressure in the period intervening may signal a drop-off in fishing activity. Though electronics, a hot presentation and patience can at times overcome all ills.

Pactola continues to be the Black Hills hotspot with trout, panfish and northern pike activity reported. Also, the lake trout bite has been somewhat steady with a number of specimens in the 30 inch plus range taken recently.

Elsewhere in the hills, Sheridan Lake continues to draw attention and some good fishing action as well. And the smaller, higher elevation Black Hills lakes remain good locations for trout fishing opportunities.

As always, time tested ice fishing techniques still reign: work at a little deeper depth than in summer months, offer presentations attractive and accessible to fish typically more sluggish in the colder water, and, most importantly, stay safe wherever.

Here’s a quick update on what anglers have been saying. Though, as always to be taken with a grain of salt.

Angostura Reservoir: No reports of fishing activity at present.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very little activity reported. And with even less success.

Black Hills Streams: Excellent trout bite in Rapid Creek through town with dry fly-fishing opportunities as midge hatches are drawing fish to surface. Bite heats up in late morning. Nymphs remain the go-to choice with small midge patterns and pink hot spots jigs working best.

Custer State Park Lakes: Trout activity typically reported on a variety of presentations from waxworms, minnows and jerk baits hovered in place after movement.

Deerfield Lake: Reports indicate that plenty of small perch are being caught. Fish are scattered however, Trout activity reported as well. Also, contrary to mention in last week’s report, there are no reports of pike activity (or pike at all) as the lake does not have a pike population. The lake is home to brook, splake, lake and rainbow trout, rock bass, white sucker and yellow perch.

Pactola Reservoir: Perch, trout, crappie, and northern pike bites reported. Perch and trout are responding to a variety of presentations. Likely due to easier access, most of the activity reported has been near south marina and in bays. Depths vary though 10-15 feet of water has been most common location. Jenney Gulch has the best of the pike activity. As previously mentioned, a number of large lake trout have been showing up in 30-50 feet of water.

Sheridan Lake: Trout and panfish activity remain steady (waxworms, red spikes, and small minnows). Some northern pike activity reported though majority of fish caught have been small.

Stockade Lake: Activity can be sporadic though catches of crappie, bluegill, and perch have been reported.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye bite has been sketchy. Some northern pike activity reported in the shallows of bays as pike explore possible spawning locations. Also, present is an excellent time for spearfishing for those inclined (10 feet of water in bays).

Farther south, the best locations have been in Cheyenne River and Spring and Cow Creek areas.

Lake Sharpe: A few boats were out over the weekend in the Pierre area (launching from Ft. Pierre). No report of success or not though walleye are traditionally stacked up near current breaks and backside of sandbars this time of year. Also, farther south, reports of walleye activity through the ice in the Joe Creek area.

Lake Francis Case: Very little fishing activity noted in the Chamberlain area. Nor reports from elsewhere.

Ice Fishing Tournaments

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Early registration advised. Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.