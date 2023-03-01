Ice fishing activity, the fish-caught aspect anyway, hasn’t changed much in recent weeks. Walleye bite in the Black Hills region remains slow as Angostura and Orman have been unproductive. On a positive note, trout and perch action have been generally good in the high country.

As for anglers who like a longer stretch of the tape measure with their catches, pike activity has been picking up in a few locations, particularly at Pactola. And some nice sized lake trout are being taken at Pactola.

There is, of course, the weather which has caused considerable consternation among the fishing community as snow accumulations on lake surfaces are a nuisance, and can lead to unsafe ice conditions. Fortunately, the majority of ice surfaces in the area nonetheless remain safe though shorelines may be slushy or soft in spots.

On average there are four or five ice fishing deaths each year, the majority of which are attributable to a combination of thin ice, too much booze and not enough brains. Avoid the mix.

Angostura Reservoir: No change. Limited activity. Ice conditions have been okay though caution is advised. And a plank or ladder may be required to gain access in spots.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Very little fishing activity reported. Nor has there been much success among the few who have ventured out (a few perch reportedly). Ice is good though edges bear watching.

Black Hills Streams: Trout activity in Rapid Creek through town has picked up after last stretch of snow and cold temps. Midge hatches continue to produce dry fly opportunities during midday hours. Streamers with mint wooly buggers are working as well.

Curlew Lake: Mixed reports with reports of some pike and crappie activity. Also, there was a recent report of unsafe ice in mid-lake locations.

Custer State Park Lakes: Trout activity reported with mid-day hours working best.

Deerfield Lake: Perch (typically small) and trout bites continue. Perch have been showing up in 10-20 feet of water and responding to a variety of presentations.

Pactola Reservoir: Perch and trout bites remain steady (waxworms have been working well though various other presentations have been working as well). Also, pike and lake trout have been active with a 35 ½ inch northern pike and a 40-inch laker coping the top prizes in The Rooster bait shops recently concluded ice fishing competition.

Sheridan Lake: Bluegill activity has reportedly been on the uptick recently. Also, perch and trout have been showing up on waxworms, red spikes, small minnows, or lures. A few pike are being caught as well on chubs primarily.

Lakes Oahe: The walleye bite is reportedly fairly steady in the northern stretch of the lake. Farther south, Cow and Spring Creek areas have been producing pike activity in shallows of bays. Unfortunately, lots of snow in the area hampering both access and ice conditions.

Lakes Sharpe and Francis Case: Reports remain sketchy. Recent reports mention some walleye activity in the West Bend Area on Sharpe and below Fort Thompson Dam in Francis Case. Activity should improve as weather conditions moderate.

Fishing Tournaments

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, 2-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7th at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.