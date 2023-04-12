Spring has finally sprung in the Black Hills. Well, at least until the next spring snowstorm drifts in (no pun intended).

As for the fishing community, ice fishing devotees are experiencing the final stages of their annual angling season, and for fishermen who prefer the splash of soft water and breezy days warmed by higher temperatures, anticipation is building.

It's good news for all parties of Black Hills area fishermen and fisherwomen. The high country still has workable ice, while the prairie lakes are open or opening, and area streams are running high and bustling with trout seeking a tasty morsel.

Here’s hoping the best for all regardless of means, methods or proclivities.

Here’s a brief glimpse at what’s been reported at area lakes and streams.

Angostura Reservoir: The lake is open and boaters are out — north ramp has a dock in. Though the walleye bite is up and down, some reports indicate that walleye have been hitting on jigs and minnows while trolling at .5 mph. And shore fishermen have been catching a few smallmouth bass.

Bear Butte: Has had some open water and likely will be clear of ice very soon. There have been reports of an active crappie bite on minnows and lures.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): The lake has opened considerably, though fishing activity has been slow, a situation that should improve this weekend (whenever the weather allows). There have been some reports of walleye activity in the canal. No ramps in at last report.

Black Hills Streams: Stream fishing is excellent at present with midge, black stonefly and blue-winged olive mayfly hatches. Excellent time for fly fishing opportunities on Rapid Creek.

Canyon Lake: Trout are being caught on a variety of presentations.

Cold Brook Reservoir: Reports of some trout and bluegill action on spinners.

Custer State Park Lakes: Mountain lakes have some good ice, though edges bear watching, as do the main bodies this time of year. Carry a spud bar and safety equipment.

Deerfield Lake: Ice remains good and trout and perch bites continue as well. Access has been a problem, though recent reports have been sketchy.

New Underwood Dam: Low-water conditions into the winter has led to some fish kill. Water level has risen. No reports of fishing activity.

Pactola Reservoir: Lake was iced over earlier in the week and ice fishermen were out with reports of perch and trout activity. Jenney Gulch continues to have excellent ice along with occasional northern pike action.

Sheridan Lake: Good ice reported earlier in the week, though shorelines bear watching. Also, a report of an active bluegill bite through the ice near the north marina. Elsewhere, perch and trout have been hitting as well. Waxworms, red spikes and minnows have been working well. Also, be advised that a shoreline stabilization project has closed access road to Rocky Campground, and the route will be closed until the end of April or beginning of May.

Lakes Oahe: There is still plenty of ice on the big lake, particularly up-river. Some bays farther south do have open water due to runoff. Most of the fishing activity on the big lake has been relegated to the Mobridge area where walleye and perch have been fairly active as reported by guide services.

Lakes Sharpe: Boats have been out below the dam and numbers will likely increase this weekend as temperatures warm spur anxious anglers into action. Walleye are typically stacked up this time of the year in anticipation of spawn when water temps increase. The wise would be advised to monitor water discharges at the dam and wind conditions favoring a light chop for best opportunities to harvest a limit.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite continues to improve below Fort Thompson Dam and points farther south. Jigs and minnows, light test and slow as she goes with the trolling motor.

Fishing Tournaments

High Plains Angler’s Center of the Nation Walleye Fishing Tournament: May 6-7, Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman). Additional Info available by calling (605) 695-7982.

Angostura Spring Walleye Classic: May 13-14, Two-person teams ($120), 60-boat limit. Applications can be picked up at The Rooster or found on SD Walleyes Unlimited website or Facebook page. Additional info: call Loren at (605) 381-5300.

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, two-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7 at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.