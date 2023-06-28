Fishing prospects in the Black Hills area have been much like the weather: up and down and most everything in between. That pattern will likely continue on both fronts for the next week as cool, rainy weather, accompanied by a drop in barometric pressure, is on tap for a portion of the period and warmer weather thereafter.

That pattern could set up a mix in fishing prospects as well heading into the month of July.

On a positive note, the recent rains have added to high and rising water conditions in area lakes, thereby creating excellent shallow-water fishing opportunities in area lakes as species move into to areas of flooded vegetation where bait fish are more prevalent.

A long Fourth of July weekend, coupled with sunny weather, may lead to lot of lake traffic this weekend, a sometimes nuisance to the serious angler.

Here’s hoping to pleasant interactions and limits galore, and a safe, enjoyable weekend for one and all.

Here’s a brief summary of what’s been on tap in the area recently.

Angostura Reservoir: Recent weather has apparently proven beneficial to the lake as walleye activity appears to have improved last week. Due to cooler weather, fish remain active in shallows, though depths vary considerably with some anglers reporting catches in 5 feet of water and others at depths of 25-30 feet. Worms are now working best. Smallmouth bass have been active near south boat ramp and elsewhere near weed beds or rocky points. Top water plugs and spinners recommended.

Bear Butte: Catfish and bullhead have been active, including nice-sized fish in both species.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity remains somewhat inconsistent as fish are scattered, typically shallow in morning hours and deeper later in the day. On a positive note, fish caught are typically a nice mix of overs and unders. The channel has been a hot spot at times. Crawlers or leeches have been working best. Lots of catfish activity reported. Stink baits of all sorts are working, particularly during late night hours.

Black Hills Streams: Another bout of rainy weather has created stained water condition in area streams as water levels rise, and though muddy waters aren’t ideal, utilizing shiny, heavier presentations are typically recommended. Despite the runoff, area streams are still fishing well with larger nymphs and streamers working well, as are dry fly presentations during caddis hatching time frames.

Curlew Lake: Muddy condition have made access troublesome. Weather and continually rising water conditions has apparently affected fishing activity as well, with a drop-off in walleye and panfish action reported last week.

Custer State Park Waters: Excellent trout bite in all parks, though Sylvan and Center Lakes have perhaps been the busiest locales.

Deerfield Lake: Perch and trout activity has been picking up recently. Crawlers and minnows for perch, while cowbell presentations have been effective for trout. The lake is often a summer favorite for anglers due to the no-wake boating restrictions.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout, perch and crappie bites remain fairly steady. Pike activity continues with some nice-sized specimens showing up on slow sinking lines with minnows or chubs in bays, and a few lake trout are being caught on sucker chubs.

Shadehill Reservoir: Walleye activity has amped up again. Worms worked in 8-12 feet of water have been working best.

Sheridan Lake: Anglers were catching a variety of species last week with reports of bluegill, trout and crappie limits taken, and some walleye as well as the recent stockings of walleye in the lake are beginning to produce results.

Stockade Lake: Bluegill bite has been solid, as well as smallmouth bass and crappie activity at times. Fish are shallow due to runoff from recent rains.

Lakes Oahe: Cheyenne River and Miniconjou areas saw an increase in walleye activity last week. As elsewhere, fish are shallow, having moved near recently flooded areas of vegetation. Bouncers and crawlers are working best.

Lakes Sharpe: Not much change from last week, though river traffic slowed a bit, a normal condition following Father’s Day weekend. Walleye are shallow (5-10 feet of water) in shallows and near current breaks. Crawlers are the more popular presentation.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity had been fairly steady in the Chamberlain area, though catches have been on the small side. Fish are being located in 15 feet of water and responding to bottom bouncers with spinners and crawlers/minnows. Shore fishing has been best during evening hours.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.