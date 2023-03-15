After a spell of chilly windy weather over the weekend, temperatures will climb into the mid and high 40’s next week. That situation should result in some late season, excellent ice fishing opportunities in the Black Hills high country.

Also on a positive note, the fishing forecast remains somewhat upbeat in the high country also ell as a variety of species are being caught. And at a number of locations. Trout activity continues in smaller lakes while panfish and pike bites are reported at Pactola, Sheridan and Deerfield.

Ice depths remain good to excellent in the high country—shorelines bear watching—though some surfaces do have a snow cover, and with melting as temps warm, slushy surfaces will be the norm.

Nevertheless, the Black Hills high country remains the mecca for ice fishing at present.

At least until the spring walleye season heads into full swing.

Here’s a quick look at recent activity in the region.

Angostura Reservoir: Though the transition to open water conditions has begun, there has been some walleye fishing reported as good ice can be accessed in spots (a plank may be required as shorelines can be iffy). No reports of fishing success. Warmer temperatures predicted for next week will likely soon put an end to the hard water fishing.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): No fishing activity reported. Lake is filling (80 percent reportedly) though reports vary as to open water conditions in channel.

Black Hills Streams: Trout activity in Rapid Creek through town has been steady during midday hours. And midge hatches continue to produce dry fly opportunities during midday hours. Streamers with mint wooly buggers are working as well.

Custer State Park Lakes: Good ice (with caution) and steady reports of active trout bites.

Deerfield Lake: Some fishing activity reported last week including catches perch commonplace. Perch are typically small and are responding to small minnows as well as an assortment of lures. A pressure ridge (unsure of location) has been reported. Snow cover can be a problem in spots.

Pactola Reservoir: There has been quite a bit of snow and the ice surface is getting slushy. Pike activity has been reported in Jenney and Bear Gulch both of which have good ice. Bite can be finicky, however. Perch and trout activity elsewhere on a variety of presentations. A few lake trout have been showing up as well on chubs and smelt. Beware of pressure ridges which commonly appear this time of year.

Roubaix Lake: Access to lake has been difficult.

Sheridan Lake: Bluegill bite continues as well as some perch, trout, and pike activity. Take your choice as waxworms, red spikes, small minnows, and lures are all working at times. Larger presentations are working for pike with chubs the popular choice. Pike are typically located along the weedy areas of shorelines.

Stockade Lake: Lots of snow on ice surface and watery conditions beneath is creating problems. Perch and pike have been active.

Lakes Oahe: Some walleye have been caught in the Mobridge area and at points south. Lots of perch are being caught as well. Minnows and lures have been doing the trick. Farther south, most of the action has been in bays and stream inlets where open water conditions allow for sourcing pike patrolling shorelines in search of spawning spots when water temps reach a suitable level.

Lakes Sharpe: Weather curtailed fishing activity below the dam last week though walleye should be stacking up and accessible for boaters as weather warms. Some ice fishing activity reported farther south in the West Bend and Joe Creek areas.

Lake Francis Case: Some walleye activity reported in open water below Fort Thompson Dam. Very little fishing activity taking place in the Chamberlain area.

Fishing Tournaments

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, 2-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

The 11-event series begins on May 7 at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook). Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3rd, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.