With the month of May fast approaching, only warmer temperatures are likely needed to kick off the annual spring bite in West River lakes and streams. Cold nighttime temps, coupled with high winds on a daily basis, have been keeping water temperatures lower than needed to optimize spawning, and curbing angler interest as well.

The large prairie lakes, Angostura and Orman, have been particularly affected by the weather as cold and windy conditions have impeded the walleye spawn and the bite as well.

On a positive note, trout fishermen are finding excellent opportunities in area streams, and the bite in prairie ponds should be picking up as well. Bright, sunny days, minus high wind notifications, are expected to move into the area come Sunday, followed by daily temps in the 60s.

Angostura Reservoir: Based upon a fishing tournament over the weekend, the walleye bite is problematical at present. Some anglers caught some nice-sized fish, though many others reported hooks unbusy. With spawn in progress, males are shallow while females are still out deep.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Weather continues to be a problem, a condition affecting both the bite and angler interest. Walleye spawn seems to be in suspension until water temps improve. There have been reports of a little walleye action near the channel, as well as some catfish activity.

Black Hills Streams: Trout bite is excellent in Rapid and Spearfish Creeks. Fly fishermen are finding lots of action. Anglers are also finding success on the stretches through Rapid City, utilizing a piece of crawler and jig behind a clear bobber or using spinners.

Canyon Lake: Trout activity reported on a variety of presentations.

Curlew Lake: Reports vary considerably with some stating walleye and crappie activity is mixed with little to limited activity, and traffic elsewhere has been light due to the weather.

Deerfield Lake: Lake still has ice, though shorelines are breaking up. Not a lot of traffic, though trout and perch activity should be steadily improving as the weather warms.

Mirror Lake: Bluegill bite reported on nightcrawlers suspended below a bobber at depths of 2-3 feet.

Pactola Reservoir: Lake is mostly open, though some ice floes remain. There are reports of a very active trout bite on minnows and a number of spinner combinations as well. A few boats have been out as docks are in. Jenney Gulch reportedly has ice, though shorelines are open.

Sheridan Lake: Some ice on main lake, though shorelines are open and anglers at work. Some perch, crappie and trout activity reported (lake was stocked with adult rainbow trout last week). Some pike activity reported, though as with other species, warmer weather should improve the bite.

Lakes Oahe: Lower end is ice free now and pike bite is picking up in bays. Farther north, ice is breaking up — if not already having done so — as ice fishing season draws to a close.

Lakes Sharpe: Not much change as fishing activity varies depending upon weather. Walleye bite has been fair below the dam, though the inflow from the Bad River has muddied the waters for some distance farther south.

Lake Francis Case: A fair walleye bite reported below Ft. Thompson and in Chamberlain area.

Fishing Tournaments

High Plains Angler’s Center of the Nation Walleye Fishing Tournament: May 6-7, Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman). Additional Info available by calling (605) 695-7982.

Angostura Spring Walleye Classic: May 13-14, two-person teams ($120), 60-boat limit. Applications can be picked up at The Rooster or found on SD Walleyes Unlimited website or Facebook page. Additional info: call Loren at (605) 381-5300.

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Angostura (April 29-30), Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, two-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7 at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.