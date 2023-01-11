Fishing Line: Trout and panfish actively feeding in the high country

With holiday festivities and ceremonies winding down, and access conditions improving, there has been an uptick in fishing activity in the area with most of the better fishing taking place in the high country where ice is thick and trout and panfish actively feeding.

No surprises perhaps given that walleye activity in the area remains slow as the large prairie lakes (Orman and Angostura) bordering the hills have been plagued by either bad weather or limited walleye activity, a situation seemingly resulting from a saturation of bait fish at those locations.

Unfortunately, the walleye bite on Angy has been limited in recent years, and as far as Orman in concerned, speculation has it that the walleye population has been declining in recent years due to an over-fishing during summer months.

On a more positive note, the Hills are alive with the sound of ice augers drilling holes and happy ice fishermen exulting. Sometimes at least.

With that, here’s a look at what’s been happening.

Angostura Reservoir: Six to eight inches of ice reported west of north boat ramp. Five plus near dam. Can be iffy elsewhere. Warmer temps in store for through the weekend will create watery surfaces. Bite continues to be show, likely attributable to significant shad population.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Fishing activity has been very limited, a result of inclement weather and an uncooperative fish population likely fatted up on the abundant bait fish in the late. Also, shore lines are breaking up and slushy in places. Main lake ice is fine once accessed.

Black Hills Streams: Rapid Creek continues to provide excellent fly-fishing opportunities, including through the city, as water levels have returned to normal. Nymph and streamer presentations are working best.

Center Lake: An excellent trout bite reported though there have been reports of iffy ice conditions near the boat ramp.

Custer State Park Lakes: The lakes offer up a nice combination of solid ice and steady trout bites.

Deerfield Reservoir: Eight to twelve inches of ice reported. Perch and trout primarily though some pike activity as well.

Legion Lake: A trout bite reported including some 15-inch specimens.

Pactola Reservoir: Ice conditions are good (8 inches plus near boat ramps, north and south) and 10 inches plus in bays (16 inch in Jenney). Crappie, bluegill, trout, and pike bites reported. Some lake trout have been caught as well though bite remains somewhat slow.

Sheridan Lake: A good buildup of ice reported though watch for pressure ridges. Trout and panfish activity have been steady (waxworms, red spikes, and small minnows). Pike activity near Hwy. 385, an area that has six inches of ice at last report.

Stockade Lake: Six to eight inches plus ice on the lake. Anglers have been locating crappie, bluegill, and pike activity on most days.

Lakes Oahe: Fish are being caught in the Pollock area though access can be a problem with recent snowfalls. Ice is thick in most places though drilling is strongly recommended near channel. Anglers out have been catching walleye, perch, pike and catfish working at depths of 25-40 feet of water with spoons tipped with minnow head. Farther south, ice in and near bays is safest bet. Reports of success are sketchy as many areas have been difficult to access.

Lake Sharpe: Very little fishing activity reported. Stilling basin is frozen over and safe ice reported in Farm Island area. Farther south, West Been and Joe Creek have workable ice though walleye bite has been hit and miss.

Lake Francis Case: As elsewhere in Central South Dakota, weather has limited fishing activity. Some walleye action notes though of a limited nature.

Ice Fishing Tournaments

Whitney Lake (Nebraska) Ice Fishing Tournament: January 21 st . Call Scott Gooder (308-430-4896) for information.

Walleyes Unlimited Sheridan Lake Ice Fishing Derby: January 29th. Perch and Northern pike divisions with $3,000 in cash and prizes. Pre-registration only. Applications available at area sporting goods locations as well as other locations. Call (605) 381-5300 or (605) 390-0567 for additional information.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.