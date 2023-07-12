A change is on tap for next week, fingers crossed, but not so much fishing prospects as the bite is largely unchanged from last week.

The rainy weather pattern that has hung around the area through the first days of July is expected to give way to sunny skies and temps in the mid-80s for the next week, which should make for very pleasant fishing conditions in the hills and on the plains.

As indicated, the bite in area walleye hot spots remains inconsistent largely due to the flux in recent weather patterns. Because of that, hit-and-miss conditions persist at Angostura and Orman, though depending on luck and/or experience, limits are still being taken.

The trout bite remains strong, however, in area lakes and streams. The recent rains have resulted in high water levels in streams, particularly in the high country, and working lower elevation streams is the best option. Black Hills high country lakes also offer excellent trout fishing opportunities.

With pleasant temps predicted, and finally an abatement in rainy conditions, the coming week should be an excellent time to seek out a favorite fishing hole and cast.

Regardless, here’s a look at recent fishing reports.

Angostura Reservoir: The fishing scene hasn’t changed much. Walleye are scattered and some limits are being caught on occasion, particularly by experienced anglers who are familiar with the lake. Bottom-bouncers with crawlers or minnows have been working. Smallmouth bass and crappie bites reported as well in the usual haunts. Weekdays are best as recreational boating tends to dominate on weekends.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Up-and-down walleye bite continues. Anglers catching fish appear to be doing so utilizing bottom-bouncers with minnows at depths of 15-25 feet of water. Catfish activity continues in channel as well during nighttime hours.

Black Hills Streams: The persistent rainfall in the area has raised stream flows to high levels throughout the hills. With those conditions, it's probably best to seek action at lower elevations where waters are most workable. Trout have moved into riffles and runs. Larger nymphs and streamers and utilizing dry fly offerings during periods of caddis hatches.

Curlew Lake: Water level is high and waters are muddy. A hard go at present.

Custer State Park Waters: Excellent trout bite in all lakes with Sylvan and Center Lakes perhaps standing out. Bait choices vary as fish aren’t picky.

Deerfield Lake: Based upon reports there has not been a lot of fishing activity on the lake recently. Distance and recent weather are likely factors. Nonetheless, anglers who have made the trek have been catching perch and trout on a variety of presentations.

New Underwood Reservoir: Not much activity reported. Winterkill has likely thinned the fish population.

Pactola Reservoir: Trout, perch and crappie bites remain excellent. Pike activity continues with some nice sized specimens showing up on slow sinking lines with minnows or chubs in bays.

Roubaix Lake: Plenty of trout action. Small fish are the norm but a fun activity for children of all ages.

Sheridan Lake: Lots of bluegills and rainbow trout are being caught. Walleyes as well, though fish are typically small. Lake continues to be a popular choice for many, and as such, can be busy.

Stockade Lake: Not much change with crappie, bluegill activity and occasional smallmouth bass activity reported.

Lakes Oahe: Walleye bite remains consistent, though perhaps a bit slower than previous periods as rising water levels have disturbed normal patterns. Fish have gone in many locations. Successful anglers have been pitching jigs/plastics into flooded areas or working bouncer/crawler rigs in 5 feet or so of water. Salmon activity has slowed. Flashers worked at depths of 50-70 feet of water have been most successful. Lake will be very busy this weekend with the ninth annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup in progress.

Lakes Sharpe: Walleye bite has slowed with the best action in the stilling basin or in Hipple Lake in Farm Island. Even there the bite is up-and-down depending upon weather pattern and releases at dam. Some action reported again in West Bend area.

Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity had perhaps slowed a bit, though limits are being caught in the Chamberlain area. Lots of slots showing up. Fish are typically found in 15-20 feet of water and responding to crawler presentations.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 1010 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.