An old saying has it that with a wind from the west and the fish bite best, a wind from the east and the fish bite least, a wind from the north and the fish don’t go forth and a wind from the south blows bait in their mouths.

Another states that cloudy weather with a bit of chop on the water also creates favorable conditions.

The coming week should provide a suitable test for those theories as variable weather will prevail in the coming week producing a little bit of one and all.

Add to that the previous week, which hinted at least at an uptick in fishing activity in the region.

The large prairie lakes, Angostura and Orman, where action had been extremely slow and remains hit-or-miss, are showing some signs of an improving walleye bite with the spawn winding down, and some pan fish activity as well.

In the high country, trout activity continues unabated and the spring pike bite should be gathering steam.

With that, here’s a brief summary of what fishermen have been finding, or at least saying.

Angostura Reservoir: A week after a walleye tournament pitched more shutouts than loaded stringers, the bite has picked up a bit last week. Also, word has it that a lot of nice-sized smallmouth bass are being taken in the shallows on minnows and lures.

Bear Butte Lake: Water level is quite low, and fishing activity lower still.

Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): An improving walleye bite reported, including some 18-inch-plus specimens primarily on minnow presentations. Best spots have been near the face of the dam and off the north side of Gadens Point. Catfish bite in channel on worms continues.

Black Hills Streams: Trout bite is excellent in Rapid and Spearfish Creeks, though Spring Creek seems to suffering from road construction in the area, which altered the routing somewhat. Fly fishermen are finding lots of action, and others are working Panther Martins, and other spinners to great success.

Canyon Lake: Rainbow trout activity reported in the channel. Rooster tails are working well.

Deerfield Lake: Lake still has ice, though inaccessible. Open water around the access and near shorelines where trout have been active.

Iron Creek Lake: The lake is being stocked with trout in recent days. Lake still has ice (about half covered).

Keyhole Reservoir: Walleye activity reported, including some 18-inch-plus specimens. Depends upon the day and the fishermen at work.

Lakota Lake: Pike have been spotted on video moving into shallows.

Pactola Reservoir: An excellent trout bite in and around the north and south boat ramps reported on rooster tails and a variety of lures, and pike are moving into bays and will be looking for chubs or smelt presentations among other choices.

Sheridan Lake: Lake is open and anglers have been finding crappie action, primarily on little minnows and spinners. Trout bite continues as well, and northern pike are beginning to work the shallows near the highway.

Stockade Lake: The ice is off the lake and some boats have been out, though fishing activity has been slow, or at least anglers with success have been silent.

Lakes Oahe: Lower end is ice-free now and pike bite is picking up in bays.

Lakes Sharpe: Not much change as fishing activity varies depending upon weather. Fairer weather typically means lot of boats. Walleye bite has been fair in the shallows off the channel.

Lake Francis Case: A fair walleye bite reported below Ft. Thompson and in Chamberlain area.

Fishing Tournaments & other news

Scott Olson (Dr. Auger) shallow water fishing seminary: May 5, 6-7:30, The Outdoor Campus, 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City.

High Plains Angler’s Center of the Nation Walleye Fishing Tournament: May 6-7, Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman). Additional Info available by calling (605) 695-7982.

Angostura Spring Walleye Classic: May 13-14, two-person teams ($120), 60-boat limit. Applications can be picked up at The Rooster or found on SD Walleyes Unlimited website or Facebook page. Additional info: call Loren at (605) 381-5300.

Wild Walleye Outfitters Series: Orman (May 13-14), Shadehill (June 10-11). Limited to 60, two-man teams. Early registration advised (due March 31). Check out at wildwalleyeoutfitters.com or call (605) 519-4286 for additional information.

South Dakota Bass Federation & Black Hills Bass Bandits tournament: The 11-event series begins on May 7 at Angostura Reservoir. Contact Black Hills Bass Bandits for additional information (message via Facebook).

Jared Roe Memorial Walleye Tournament: June 3, Angostura Reservoir. Reservations can be sourced at jaredroememorial.com.

Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel in Bait Shop, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale, and West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303) have contributed to this report.