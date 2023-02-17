SPEARFISH — Black Hills State led Fort Lewis by 11 with just under eight minutes to play and seemed to be in control.

The No. 9 Skyhawks never retreated though, and charged all the way back as the clock wound down.

JaQuaylon Mays completed the comeback with a 3-pointer from the left wing that turned into a 4-point play off a BHSU foul. The and-one triple gave Fort Lewis a lead with two minutes, 20 seconds to go that it never relinquished.

The Skyhawks held the No. 3 Yellow Jackets without a bucket in the final 4:23 and mounted a 13-0 run to the buzzer to score a 76-68 road victory.

“We didn't get great looks and I thought we turned the ball over too much,” BHSU coach Ryan Thompson said. “I’ve got to give them a lot of credit because they had a little bit more of a will to win. They were getting loose balls, getting more offensive rebounds and, in some ways, being a little more intense than us in the second half.”

BHSU (22-3, 16-3 RMAC) finished with 14 turnovers, compared to 13 for Fort Lewis.

The Skyhawks (23-2, 17-2 RMAC) finished plus-two on the glass and nabbed 10 offensive rebounds, while the Yellow Jackets managed eight.

Mays and Akuel Kot led the way for Fort Lewis with 26 and 21 points, respectively. Dunnell Stafford chimed in with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting. Mays connected on all five of his 3-point attempts and Kot connected on 7 of 16 shots from the field with six made free throws.

The Skyhawks connected on 7 of 11 3s in the second half, while the Yellow Jackets made 1 of 12 in the period.

“They ran a couple sets that put us in some tough spots,” Thompson said. “I don't know if it was a whole lot of Xs and Os as much as it was that will to win they had tonight.”

Four players finished the night in double figures for the Yellow Jackets. Adam Moussa led the team with 18 points and nine boards. Joel Scott finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Matthew Ragsdale recorded 15 points and Sindou Cisse added 10 points.

It marked the second straight loss for Black Hills State and moved the squad into second place in the RMAC standings and likely the South Central Region with three games left in the regular season.

Thompson said the guys in the locker room need to look in the mirror as the postseason bears down on them.

“We have to take ownership for things and get better,” Thompson said. “We have a choice of bouncing back, finding a way to fight, scrap and get back to being the team that we're capable of, or not. We’ll figure out what team we get tomorrow.”

BHSU returns to action at 6 p.m. Saturday as it hosts Adams State (5-20, 3-16 RMAC) at the Donald E. Young Center.

Yellow Jacket women shut down Skyhawks

The Black Hills State women held Fort Lewis to two made field goals in the opening quarter and continued to stay strong on the defensive end Tuesday.

The Skyhawks shot 29.1% from the field and finished the night 3 of 25 from 3. On the other end, the Yellow Jackets buried nine 3-pointers to pull away from their opponent.

BHSU kept its foot on the gas to secure a 70-48 home victory at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

“I thought we did a really nice job, especially for the first three quarters,” Jackets coach Mark Nore said. “We weren't as sharp late but had a really good overall game.”

It marked the Yellow Jackets’ second straight victory and third win in four tries.

Danica Kocer and Niki Van Wyk led the way for BHSU (19-6, 14-5 RMAC) with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Ten different players scored in the contest for the Jackets as they racked up 24 points off the bench.

Avery Evans paced Fort Lewis (9-16, 6-13 RMAC) with 14 points.

Kocer said BHSU is taking it one game at a time as it tries to hold serve in the RMAC standings.

“We want to have home court advantage in that first game of the conference tournament,” the senior said. “So from here on out we're just hoping to win each game.”

BHSU returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday as it hosts Adams State (18-7, 14-5 RMAC) at the Donald E. Young Center.

The two teams enter the matchup gridlocked for third place in the RMAC standings.

“I want us to play like upperclassmen,” Nore said. “We need to play with sureness, play with poise, handle pressure and really come in with a lot of confidence.”