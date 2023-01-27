Fouls, turnovers sink Stevens boys’ comeback bid against No. 3 Mitchell

The Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team made three first-half field goals and trailed third-ranked Mitchell by as many as 10 points Friday at Carold Heier Gym.

The Raiders fought back in the second half, however, and tied the game with just over two and a half minutes to play. They received the bulk of their late production from Dayler Segrist, who scored 19 of his 21 points in the final 16 minutes.

The Kernels stood strong in the final minutes though and scored the last six points of the contest to nab a 54-48 road win.

“We dug ourselves such a hole and used so much energy to come back,” Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said. “When we did tie it, I think we just kind of ran out of gas.”

The Raiders (3-8) shot 12% in the first half on 3 of 12 shooting but made 50% of their shots in the second on 15 of 30 to get back in the game.

Fouls, free throws and turnovers ultimately sunk Stevens’ comeback bid. The Raiders committed 25 fouls (including a fourth-quarter technical), turned it over 19 times and only reached the free-throw line 10 times.

The Kernels (8-2) knocked down 15 of 21 free throws, turned it over nine times and knocked down five 3s to the Raiders’ four to secure the victory.

“We made some not great decisions down the stretch,” Stoebner said. “We turned it over and didn't block out on free throws. That cost us and against good teams like Mitchell, you just can't do that.”

Three Kernels finished the night in double figures. Dylan Soulek and Charlie McCardel led the squad with 13 points and Stelle Morgan added a dozen.

Mitchell also took advantage of its length to out rebound Stevens 34-25.

Segrist’s 21 points led the way for the Raiders and knocked down all four of the team’s 3-pointers.

“Dayler got us back in it,” Stoebner said. “Now we need complete games from him. I’m not taking anything away from his second half, but we need to get him to a point where he’s carrying us when we’re struggling to score.”

Mitchell scored the first eight points of the game and did not surrender a Stevens field goal in the opening quarter. Kernels guard Gavin Soukup knocked down a 3 with seven seconds left in the frame to give his team an 11-4 lead after one.

In the second the two teams battled back-and-forth as the Raiders offense sprung to life. Mitchell scored the last four points of the half, though to take a 22-12 lead into halftime.

Stevens made 3 of 12 shots in the first half.

“We were only down 10 at half because we defend,” Stoebner said. “That's the one thing we've established in our program, that we're going to defend and we’re going to compete.”

The Raiders began to spark a comeback in the third as they held their visitor to six points on two made 3s in the period. Stevens closed the frame with a 7-0 run in one minute, 33 seconds and only trailed 40-35 after three.

In the fourth, Stevens clawed all the way back to tie the game at 48-48 with 2:23 to play on a 3-point play the Naismith way by Segrist.

The Kernels finished the game on a 6-0 run, however, to secure a 6-point win.

Stevens returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as it hosts Huron.