The race is on for the No. 1 seed in Region 8A.

After Tuesday’s boys basketball games, the top three teams in the region have a combined five wins as the battle for the top spot, with it a first-round bye and a likely matchup with a sub .500 opponent for a SoDak 16 berth, rages on.

Hot Springs, fresh off its first loss of the season, cut a 12-point deficit down to one in the third quarter and entered the fourth trailing by five, but clutch shooting by host St. Thomas More, in the form of four 3-pointers, helped it pull away for a 55-41 win, stay ahead of the Bison for the No. 2 seed and keep the pressure on current No. 1 Rapid City Christian.

“Those were pretty big 3s,” said STM guard Will Green, who hit two from outside in the final frame. “We didn’t show up well tonight, but we came back in the fourth quarter and we got the win.”

The Comets (16-1), who beat Spearfish on Tuesday, have 45.625 seeding points. The Cavaliers (17-2), who beat Christian last month, trail by 0.181 points, followed by the Bison (15-2), who trail by 1.75 points. Christian and Hot Springs will face off Feb. 24 at Hart Ranch.

“We’re coming into a little bit tougher part of our schedule, and I think these are games that we need moving into the playoffs, to be tested,” Bison head coach Aaron Noteboom said. “Certainly the last two have given us all we can handle, and then some.”

Caleb Hollenbeck poured in a game-high 23 points, including 18 in the first half, for St. Thomas More, while Green finished with 11 points.

Camron Maciejewski paced Hot Springs with 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Preston Iverson tallied 10 points and Tyler Remington chipped in seven.

“They play hard and they don’t quit,” Cavs head coach Dave Hollenbeck said of Hot Springs. “They get after it, so we had to do some things a little different in the fourth quarter, and once we got on track in the fourth quarter we hit four 3s, and that was the difference.”

STM came out of the gates slow in both the first and second halves. In the first, their lethargy allowed Hot Springs to take a 15-8 lead, fueled by six points from Maciejewski. The Cavaliers found their groove immediately in the second quarter, however, pulling ahead on a big 15-0 run to start the period thanks to a trio of 3s, two coming from Caleb Hollenbeck, who tallied eight points on the run.

A 3 by Caleb Hollenbeck from the right wing pushed his squad’s lead to double-double digits at 26-16. At the end of the first half, Matt Larson grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a second-chance bucket well after the horn sounded that was ruled a made shot. The call was overturned before the second half started, however, giving STM a 30-21 advantage.

The Cavaliers outscored the Bison 20-6 in the second quarter as Hot Springs didn’t score its first point of the period until over halfway through and didn’t register its first field goal until inside two minutes.

“We came out flat in the first quarter, and the second quarter we got going. Caleb hit a couple tough 3s and got us going,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “We ended up scoring 20 in that second quarter, and that was big for us to go into halftime up seven.”

The Bison were the ones who heated up to begin the second half, stringing together six straight points to get back within one, but Jordan Uhlir knocked down two field goals and Turner Thompson sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Maciejewski converted a shot from deep and Matt Close laid in a transition bucket for Hot Springs before Green stole a pass and ended the period with a fastbreak layup to give his squad a 37-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Caleb Hollenbeck drained the first 3 to open the final frame, met with one by Maciejewski from the right wing, but then Caleb Hollenbeck hit a turnaround jumper and Green drilled a 3 on back-to-back possessions. The Bison continued to find points, only not from distance as Lee Neugebauer drained a 3, followed by Green’s second to push the margin back to double digits at 51-39 with 1:49 to play, all but sealing the win.

“They hit some timely shots, and those timely shots really cost us,” Noteboom said. “We have to do a better job of finding their shooters on the floor and making them put it on the ground instead of getting those clean looks.”

St. Thomas More travels to Hill City on Saturday for its regular season finale, while Hot Springs is at Custer on Saturday before taking on Rapid City Christian.