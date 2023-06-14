Fremont pitching limited Spearfish to four hits and took advantage of three errors to claim a 7-1 victory on Wednesday in Fremont, Neb.

The Moo outhit the Sasquatch 11-4 and five Fremont players finished the night with multiple hits. Spearfish committed three errors in the contest.

The Sasquatch scored their only run on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth.

Gunner Thompson suffered the loss in 2 1/3 innings of work. He allowed six runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Bryson Hoier, Ryan Bachman, Oliver Wilson and Christian Soto each finished with one hit for the Sasquatch.

Spearfish returns to action at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in its series finale against the Moo.