It had been 26 years since a St. Thomas More girls golfer won an individual state title, until Tuesday.

Ashley Horning, then known as Ashley Cariveau, secured the Class B state championship as a freshman in 1997, then her daughter Rylan Horning finished atop the field Tuesday at Meadowbrook Golf Course to win this year’s Class A individual state title

The STM freshman said she started to feel nerves when spectators surrounded the 18th green, but the anxiety quickly turned to excitement and relief after her final putt fell to the bottom of the cup.

Horning’s Cavalier teammates responded with a loud cheer from the berm above the green.

“I was kind of embarrassed, but it felt good,” she said. “It was a dream come true.”

STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said Horning’s win was more than a monumental personal achievement but that it will help give his other young golfers something to strive for.

He also credited the Horning family for supporting her in her golfing career.

“Rylan’s got great support from her family,” Kandolin said. “I’m sure her teammates enjoy her and it’s well-deserved.”

Horning finished in fourth place at State the last two seasons, but found a way to get over the hump and win the tournament on her home course.

Before the awards presentation, the reality of Horning’s accomplishment hadn't quite set in.

“It feels really good,” Horning said. “I’ve worked hard and I think I deserve it. It doesn’t feel real.”

Horning shot an 82 on Day 1 to finish one stroke off the lead, but got revenge on the links on Day 2. She shot a 2-over 74 to finish 12-over for the tournament and win the event by a comfortable six strokes.

“It says a lot about her determination, persistence and fortitude,” Kandolin said. “She told me at the beginning this morning that she was going to get some back, and she played extremely well. She hardly made any mistakes today. It’s a tough course with windy conditions, but she played within herself.”

After the opening round, Horning said that while she wasn’t pleased with her first 18 holes, she’d step back on the course Tuesday and give it her all. She tallied four birdies on Day 2 and cut her scores in half on the sixth hole with a four and on the 11th hole with a three.

“I knew I had to improve on some holes,” Horning said. “Cutting those holes in half is a big improvement from what I did yesterday and it feels good. I just focused hole by hole and shot by shot to make sure I did my best on every hole.”

Ashley Horning said seeing her daughter accomplish the same feat as she did at STM proved a special moment. She credited Rylan’s swing coach Dustin Lecy and Kandolin for pushing the young golfer to be at her best.

According to the STM athletic department, the Cavaliers also accomplished the best finish at State as a team since the 1997 season with a third-place finish in the standings.

The Cavaliers finished with a 143-over 709 over two days to finish 22 strokes off behind team champion Sioux Falls Christian. Horning led the way with the individual title, Kaitlin Strain finished tied for 12th (31-over), Amity Strand finished tied for 30th (43-over), Finley Young tied for 36th (47-over) and Makenna Jacobson finished tied for 41st (50-over).

“You can see that fight and determination in them,” Kandolin said. “They love the game, and that’s what’s important. They show up for practice and get after it. They’re stewards of the game, they want to learn and they want to get better. That’s going to bode well for the next three, four and five years.”

Horning also left the course with high expectations for the future.

“I hope to continue to win more state titles in the future,” she said.

Rapid City Christian’s Hayden Thorton, who tied for 17th at 33-over, was the only other West River golfer to finish in the Top 20.

Winner Area and Custer finished in the Top 10 of the team standings. The Warriors finished tied for sixth with West Central at 188-over and the Wildcats finished ninth at 229-over. Belle Fourche finished 13th at 272-over.

Final Individual Standings

1. Rylan Horning, STM: +12

2. Olivia Sorlie, Canton: +18

3. Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley: +20

4. Stephanie Carr, Vermillion: +24

5. Tori Peterson, SF Christian: +26

6. Claire Crawford, Aberdeen Roncalli: +27

T7. Claire Lamfers, SF Christian: +28

T7. Maiya Muller, Beresford: +28

T9. Georgia Johnson, Vermillion: +29

T9. Cecelia VanDenTop, SF Christian: +29

Final Team Standings

1. Sioux Falls Christian: +111

2. Vermillion: +119

3. STM: +133

4. Dakota Valley: +143

5. Canton: +150