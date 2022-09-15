Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Rodeo;Time
Mid-Plains Community College Stampede;8 a.m.
Men's College Soccer;Time
SD Mines at Colorado Christian;1 p.m.
Women's College Soccer;Time
Colorado Christian at Black Hills State;3 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
No. 19 Colorado School of Mines at SD Mines;6 p.m.
Chadron State at Black Hills State;7 p.m.
College Cross Country;Time
Chadron State Collegiate Invitational;9 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Todd County at Winnebago, Neb.;2 p.m.
Flandreau Indian at Omaha Nation, Neb.;5 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at O'Gorman;5 p.m.
Lower Brule at McLaughlin;5 p.m.
Newell at Harding County/Bison;6 p.m.
Tea Area at Douglas;6 p.m.
Philip at Dupree;6 p.m.
Faith at Lemmon/McIntosh;6 p.m.
Bennett County at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Jones County at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
Huron at Sturgis Brown;6 p.m.
STM at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Chamberlain;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Brookings;6 p.m.
Wall at White River;6 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Sioux Falls Jefferson at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Stevens;7 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Hot Springs at James Valley Christian;3 p.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
Mitchell Invitational;9:30 a.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Rapid City Christian at Milbank;8 a.m.
Rapid City Central at Aberdeen Central;10 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Roncalli;10 a.m.
Lennox at Rapid City Christian;11 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central;1 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Aberdeen Roncalli;2:30 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Newell Invitational;2 p.m.