Presented By Formanek Electric Sports
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

081922-HCB-NU46.jpg (copy)

Action between the Harding County/Bison Ranchers and the New Underwood Tigers during a game on Aug. 18 in New Underwood.

 Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

College Rodeo;Time

Mid-Plains Community College Stampede;8 a.m.

Men's College Soccer;Time

SD Mines at Colorado Christian;1 p.m.

Women's College Soccer;Time

Colorado Christian at Black Hills State;3 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

No. 19 Colorado School of Mines at SD Mines;6 p.m.

Chadron State at Black Hills State;7 p.m.

College Cross Country;Time

Chadron State Collegiate Invitational;9 a.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Todd County at Winnebago, Neb.;2 p.m.

Flandreau Indian at Omaha Nation, Neb.;5 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at O'Gorman;5 p.m.

Lower Brule at McLaughlin;5 p.m.

Newell at Harding County/Bison;6 p.m.

Tea Area at Douglas;6 p.m.

Philip at Dupree;6 p.m.

Faith at Lemmon/McIntosh;6 p.m.

Bennett County at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Jones County at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

Huron at Sturgis Brown;6 p.m.

STM at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Chamberlain;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Brookings;6 p.m.

Wall at White River;6 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Sioux Falls Jefferson at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Stevens;7 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Hot Springs at James Valley Christian;3 p.m.

Boys High School Golf;Time

Mitchell Invitational;9:30 a.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Rapid City Christian at Milbank;8 a.m.

Rapid City Central at Aberdeen Central;10 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Roncalli;10 a.m.

Lennox at Rapid City Christian;11 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central;1 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Aberdeen Roncalli;2:30 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Newell Invitational;2 p.m.

