All Times Mountain
Independence League Baseball;Time
Spearfish Sasquatch at Oahe Zap;5:35 p.m.
Legion Baseball;Time
Veterans Classic (Rapid City)
Colorado Rogue at Sturgis Post 33;9 a.m.
Mitchell Post 18 at Rapid City Post 22;4:30 p.m.
North Platte at Rapid City Post 320;4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Post 6 at Rapid City Post 22;7 p.m.
Miles City at Rapid City Post 320;7 p.m.
Alan Tellinghuisen Memorial (Spearfish)
Belle Fourche Post 32 vs. Wheatland Lobos;noon
TBD at Spearfish Post 164;7:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Belle Fourche Post 32 at Rapid City Post 315;noon