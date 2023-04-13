All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Idaho Steelheads at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
College Football;Time
BHSU Spring Game;5:30 p.m.
College Golf;Time
Tatanka Spring Invite (Jamestown, N.D.); 8 a.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Kansas Relays (Lawrence, Kan.);8 a.m.
High School Softball;Time
Brandon Valley at RC Stevens;9 a.m.
Harrisburg at Sturgis;10:30 a.m.
O'Gorman at RC Central;1 p.m.
Harrisburg RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Boys High School Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at Brandon Valley;8 a.m.
RC Central at Huron;9 a.m.
RC Stevens at Watertown;11 a.m.
RC Christian at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.
High School Track & Field;Time
Rapid City Track-O-Rama (O'Harra Stadium);8:30 a.m.